How to Watch, Stream, Listen to No. 25 Wisconsin Football vs. Iowa

Wisconsin is about to play arguably its biggest game of the season.

The clash with the Hawkeyes, in which two programs separated by a mere 175 miles battle for possession of a 72-pound brass bull, is always a big deal as one of the Badgers' biggest rivalries and one of three trophy games in which they play.

But after what Iowa did to Wisconsin the last two seasons, beating the Badgers by a combined score of 79-10, this game is about more than bragging rights for a year. It's about more than the potential Big Ten and postseason implications. It's about more than who gets the win on Halloween.

This game is a measuring stick for how physical, how tough the Badgers are and how badly they want it. It's a representation of how far (or not) they've come under Fickell since the past two shellackings at the hands of Iowa.

How to watch No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (left) and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell (right). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: No. 25 Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 B1G) vs. Iowa (5-2, 2-2 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Oct. 31

- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

- Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

- Watch: Fox

- Stream: Fox One App

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Joel Klatt (PxP), Gus Johnson (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Iowa -1.5 | O/U 36.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

The line of scrimmage between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Wisconsin leads, 49-48-2

- In Iowa City: Iowa leads, 27-20-1

- Current Streak: Iowa, 4 wins

- Last Meeting: Oct. 11, 2025, Madison — Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0

This is the 100th meeting between these two programs. They've played for the Heartland Trophy since 2004. The series is tied, 10-10, since the trophy was introduced.

Sitting at five wins, Wisconsin has already surpassed its total from last season and is one win away from bowl eligibility.

Head coach Luke Fickell had his starting quarterback (Tanner Mordecai) knocked out of the game in his first meeting with Iowa as Wisconsin's head coach in 2023. The previous two games, he's played with his second (Braedyn Locke) and third-string (Hunter Simmons) signal-callers. Fickell is 13-5 in his Wisconsin tenure when his starting quarterback has been available.

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