3 Bold Predictions for Wisconsin's Culture-Defining Clash With Iowa on Halloween

How big is the Badgers game this weekend? They're playing Iowa. Enough said.

Forget the Big Ten race and the postseason implications. Forget the fact that Wisconsin has a chance to build on a tremendous win over then-No. 16 USC last week. Even forget the fact that the Badgers have lost four straight in this series.

When Wisconsin plays Iowa, it's a battle between two like-minded programs. Two teams that want nothing more than to impose their will on opponents via a punishing ground game and stout, tenacious defense. This is the game, year in and year out, that provides the litmus test for the Badgers. Just how physical, how tough are they? How badly do they want it?

As we continue to preview the enormous showdown in Iowa City, I've got three bold predictions for the Big Noon Kickoff clash:

Colton Joseph bounces back

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa has an extremely intimidating defense, especially when you have to play them on the road. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker, as he always does, has that unit playing at an elite level. The Hawkeyes rank No. 14 in total defense, including No. 5 in run defense allowing just 82.9 yards per game on the ground.

However, their pass defense has been a little shakier. They rank No. 48 nationally, allowing 198.4 yards per game. Across Big Ten play, the secondary has been less reliable; through four conference games, the Hawkeyes allow 264.3 passing yards per game.

That includes letting now-benched Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood toss for 276 yards, and allowing Washington's backup quarterback Elijah Brown to toss for 251 of the 320 total passing yards they surrendered to the Huskies.

Iowa's outside cornerbacks have posted some impressive numbers. Jaylen Watson and Deshaun Lee boast reception percentages allowed of 46.9 and 54.2, respectively, while the latter has three interceptions.

Still, I see Colton Joseph and Wisconsin's passing game bouncing back a bit Saturday in Iowa City, and they'll need to given how stout the Hawkeyes' run defense is.

Iowa surrenders its most sacks yet

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of Hank Brown being announced as Iowa's starter, I expect to see both him and Jeremy Hecklinski for the Hawkeyes in this game. Both have struggled at various points throughout the season, and both struggled last week at Minnesota. Now, they get an even tougher test with this Badgers defense.

But more specifically, I predict Wisconsin will sack Iowa three or more times. The Hawkeyes have been very strong in pass protection with just six sacks allowed all season, and they haven't let a team sack them more than twice in a game. I see that changing Saturday afternoon.

Iowa's right tackle, Jack Dotzler, has been very good at times this fall. But he's also surrendered 12 pressures and two sacks, and now he has to line up against Sebastian Cheeks, who leads the Power Four in pressures with 35 and who just racked up 2.5 sacks last week against USC.

Wisconsin's pass rush showed that it could both create pressure with four-man (and sometimes even three-man) fronts, while defensive coordinator Mike Tressel also displayed an ability to scheme up pressure against a complex and high-flying Trojans offense. The Badgers need that same level of defensive attention to detail this week.

TE Jacob Harris resumes his role as a key contributor in this offense

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's passing game has been nearly silent the past two weeks. Accordingly, so has the tight end Jacob Harris, who burst onto the scene with a three-game stretch against Eastern Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State during which he caught 10 passes for 229 yards and three scores. Since the game against the Spartans, he has just three catches for 24 yards.

As mentioned, Iowa's outside cornerbacks have been pretty tough to throw on, and Wisconsin doesn't have an elite separator at wideout, downfield or underneath, other than Malachi Coleman, who hasn't caught a pass since the Michigan State game and sat out against the Trojans (though he's probable to play this week).

Thus, one of the ways offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes can kickstart this passing game is by getting Harris involved. The 6-6, 265-pound tight end is a mismatch for just about anyone on defense, and he has arguably the best hands on the Badgers. Grimes drew up a tunnel screen to him against the Trojans, which was snuffed out for no gain. But the point remains; getting Harris the ball could be a great way to get this passing game going.