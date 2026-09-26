How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Penn State

After two easy, blowout wins helped Wisconsin bounce back from a season-opening loss against Notre Dame, the Badgers must once again face a stacked College Football Playoff contender in their first Big Ten game of 2026.

The No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions await in Happy Valley, and head coach Luke Fickell has yet another shot at a signature victory.

Wisconsin is expected to make this game interesting, as the Badgers are only 9.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. But in year four of the Fickell era, we're past moral victories; this fanbase craves a huge win that garners national attention.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger runs onto the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. Penn State (3-0, 0-0 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Sept. 26

- Where: Beaver Stadium, Happy Valley, Pennsylvania

- Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

- Watch/Stream: Peacock

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: David Flemming (PxP), Matt Cassel (Analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Penn State -9.5 | O/U 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Penn State leads 12-9

- In State College: Penn State leads 5-3

- Current Streak: Penn State, 6 wins

- Last Meeting: Oct. 26, 2024, No. 3 Penn State 28, Wisconsin 13 (Madison)

Penn State has bested the Badgers six straight times, and the last time Wisconsin emerged victorious against the Nittany Lions was 15 years ago, when it demolished them 45-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in 2011.

This is a completely new program than the one Wisconsin has lost six in a row to, however. James Franklin beat the Badgers four times, but Penn State is now under the leadership of Matt Campbell, who's in his first year at the helm in Happy Valley after an extremely successful run with Iowa State.

This is the Badgers' ninth game against a ranked opponent since the start of the 2025 season, more than any other team in the country. A staggering nine of Wisconsin's last 12 Power Four opponents have been ranked. The Badgers haven't beaten a top-15 team on the road since they toppled No. 8 Minnesota in Minneapolis to close out the 2019 regular season.