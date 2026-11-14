How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Maryland in Week 11

As Wisconsin looks to prove that it's turned a corner in year four of the Luke Fickell era, it absolutely must have a strong November. That means beating the teams its supposed to beat in the final month of the college football regular season.

So far, so good — the Badgers handled Rutgers at home to move to 7-0 all time against the Scarlet Knights as true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins' starting debut went about as swimmingly as it could've.

Things get tougher in Week 11 on the road against Maryland. Though the Terps' record wouldn't suggest it (3-6, 1-5 in the Big Ten), this is a feisty team as of late since it fired head coach Mike Locksley and pivoted to Aazaar Abdul-Rahim in the interim.

Wisconsin also needs no introduction to Maryland after the Terps embarrassed the Badgers last season in Madison in the Big Ten opener. Still, this is a very different team; just one starter remains from the defense that allowed Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to dice it up to the tune of three touchdowns and 265 passing yards.

How to watch Wisconsin at Maryland

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 B1G) vs. Maryland (3-6, 1-5 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Nov. 14

- Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

- Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

- Watch: FS1

- Stream: Fox One App

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Carlos Jimenez (PxP), Petros Papadakis (Analyst)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -9.5 | O/U 42.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

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Series History

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Wisconsin leads 4-1

- In College Park: Wisconsin leads 1-0

- Current Streak: Maryland, 1 win

- Last Meeting: Sept. 20, 2025 (Madison) — Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

Maryland had yet to beat Wisconsin until it waltzed into Camp Randall Stadium and manhandled the Badgers last fall.

A Badgers win, which would be their seventh, would clinch a winning record in 2026, a feat it hasn't accomplished since it went 7-6 in head coach Luke Fickell's debut year.

The last time the Badgers ventured to College Park, they escaped with a 31-24 win back in 2015.

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