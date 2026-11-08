Wisconsin Finally Breaks a Frustrating Streak, but Luke Fickell Isn't Out of the Woods Yet

Wisconsin used to expect to go to a bowl game every year, and the program reached the postseason for over two decades straight. The sixth win of the season had not even been a conversation for fans in Madison for many years.

These past two seasons have been some of the most frustrating for Badgers fans. After missing out on the postseason in 2024 and 2025, Wisconsin can finally celebrate something again.

Saturday's 31-10 win over Rutgers got the Badgers to six wins on the season, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. This is a step in the right direction for Luke Fickell and the Badgers, but there's still plenty of work to do.

Wisconsin Is Finally Going Back to Its Winning Ways

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers last played in a bowl game following the 2023 season, when they faced LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. This marked the program's 22nd consecutive bowl appearance before the streak ended in 2024.

Wisconsin had a 5-7 record in 2024, followed by a 4-8 season in 2025. Those were two extremely disappointing seasons for the Badgers and their fans, especially because of how high the standard had been set.

Wisconsin's fans have grown more and more impatient as of late. Fickell has tried to get the program back to its old standards, but it hasn't been easy. The Badger faithful have seen two straight losing seasons from the Badgers.

Reaching six wins this year gives Fickell something he hasn't had much of lately: a reason for fans to feel encouraged about where the program is headed. It doesn't mean Wisconsin is suddenly one of the best teams in the Big Ten, but it's a much better position than the Badgers were in a year ago.

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The Badgers got more than just a win against Rutgers on Saturday. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins made his first career start and threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the game, while the defense was able to hold Rutgers scoreless in the second half — Wisconsin got hope from the Week 10 win.

Six Wins Is a Start, but Wisconsin Needs More

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was only a relatively short time ago (2019) that Wisconsin was playing in the Big Ten Championship Game. Now, making a bowl game is a significant achievement for this program.

These are the standards that Fickell is trying to return to at Wisconsin. So while six wins is a step in the right direction for the Badgers, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Wisconsin has three games remaining on its regular-season schedule, beginning with a trip to Maryland on Nov. 14. The Badgers will then travel to Purdue before returning home to face Minnesota on Nov. 27. Winning out could help Wisconsin earn a more attractive bowl invitation.

There are still many unanswered questions about the quarterback position and whether the Badgers can move the ball consistently against better competition. There are still problems that showed up against Iowa and throughout the previous two seasons.

But at least the Badgers are heading back in the right direction.

Wisconsin has not yet received an official bowl game invitation, but the team is bowl eligible after reaching the six-win mark this season. After two years of missing the postseason, fans can finally celebrate something.

Whether the Badgers are returning to their winning ways or this is just a short reprieve from a pair of dismal seasons remains to be seen.