How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Western Illinois

After opening the season against one of the tougher teams in the nation, Wisconsin now gets to face an opponent of significantly weaker caliber in Week 2.

The Western Illinois Leathernecks of the FCS are coming off a 31-point loss to another FCS team, Illinois State. The Badgers, meanwhile, are coming off a 28-point defeat at the hands of Notre Dame. For Wisconsin, this is a get-right game. For Western Illinois, it's by far and away the toughest game on the schedule.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) gets swallowed up during the second half of a NCAA football game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (0-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. Western Illinois (1-1, 0-0 OVC)

- When: Saturday, Sept. 12

- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

- Time: 6:15 p.m. CDT

- Watch: BTN

- Stream: Fox One

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Lisa Byington (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analyst), Melanie Ricks (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -40.5 | O/U 50.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Western Illinois Leathernecks head coach Joe Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Wisconsin leads, 3-0

- In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 3-0

- Current Streak: Wisconsin, 3 Wins

- Last Meeting: Sept. 6, 2014, No. 18 Wisconsin 37, Western Illinois 3

With a win Saturday night, the Badgers would pick up their 29th straight win in a non-conference home opener, a streak dating back to 1995.

Luke FIckell is 1-0 against FCS teams as head coach at Wisconsin. In 2024, the Badgers beat South Dakota 27-13. While that game was a little too close for comfort for Badgers fans, that wound up being a very good South Dakota team that went 11-3 and made a run to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

Wisconsin has never lost to an FCS team, but there have certainly been some close calls.

Can the Badgers blow the Leathernecks out of the water and cover the massive spread? That could determine on how they elect to play the game. Does Wisconsin make a concerted effort to get its ground game humming against a weaker foe, or does offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes utilize a balanced approach Saturday night?