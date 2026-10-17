How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football at No. 12 UCLA

The Badgers have another massive opportunity in front of them Saturday evening.

Wisconsin has already taken big strides this season, matching its win total from 2025 not even halfway through the 2026 campaign. But while the Badgers have clearly taken a step forward, they have yet to prove they're ready to fully enter the national conversation. That could all change that at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins are narrow favorites in what should be a close, physical, defensive slugfest. This is arguably the biggest game yet in the Luke Fickell era for Wisconsin.

How to watch Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0 B1G) vs. No. 12 UCLA (5-0, 3-0 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Oct. 17

- Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

- Watch: NBC

- Stream: Peacock

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Kathryn Tappen (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: UCLA -2.5 | O/U 43.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: UCLA leads 7-4

- UCLA Home Games: UCLA leads 2-1

- Current Streak: Wisconsin, 3 wins

- Last Meeting: Dec. 29, 2000 (Sun Bowl) Wisconsin 21, UCLA 20

Wisconsin has a chance to get off to its first 3-0 start in Big Ten play since 2019, while the Bruins already sit at a perfect 3-0 in the conference.

The Badgers haven't played UCLA in 26 years, but these two programs have some history together. Wisconsin beat the Bruins in the Rose Bowl to cap off the 1993 and 1998 seasons.

Wisconsin will return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the final game of the 2019 season, a loss to Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day. The Badgers have played in 10 Rose Bowl games in the history of the program including six since the 1998 season, which is tops in the country.