Wisconsin Football is a Top 3 Most-Watched Team in the Country This Season

For better or for worse, the fourth (and most critical) installment in the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin has garnered plenty of eyeballs early in the 2026 college football season.

In case you've been living under a rock, the most crucial campaign in years is unfolding for the Badgers in Madison this fall. With Fickell's back against the wall after three straight seasons of decline, there was no hiding that this was the make-or-break year for this iteration of Wisconsin football.

So far, things have gone just about as well as any reasoned, rational Badgers fan could've asked. Wisconsin sits at 4-1 rolling into its bye week, including a 2-0 mark in conference play. Other than a brutal collapse in the second half against now-No. 3 Notre Dame, this has looked like a different Badgers team almost halfway through the 2026 campaign.

So far, there's been no shortage of eyeballs on Wisconsin. According to On3, using data from Nielson, the Badgers are the third most-watched college football team in the country this season.

Behind only Texas and LSU, Wisconsin is the most-viewed college football team in the Big Ten, even ahead of enormous national brands like Ohio State and Michigan. The Badgers, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are the only Big Ten teams that crack the top-10 of the above list, with the rest of the schools hailing from the SEC.

According to On3, Wisconsin checks in at No. 3 nationally with 7.421 million viewers thus far this fall. For comparison, the top team Texas has generated 9.038 million viewers, while the team directly below the Badgers, Ohio State, has garnered 6.720 million.

Wisconsin also played in the sixth most-watched game this season, the opener against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, which drew over 7.4 million viewers, a figure that doesn't even include the 683,000 viewers who streamed the game via Peacock.

Can Wisconsin continue to draw eyeballs?

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers will naturally slide in the post-Week 5 version of this list due to their bye week. But can Wisconsin keep up its big-time viewership numbers moving forward?

A lot of that depends on how the schedule unfolds. Networks and game times for the remainder of the schedule, other than the Black Friday clash with Minnesota in the Axe Game slated for 6:30 C.T., have yet to be announced. But perusing the rest of Wisconsin's games, a few could certainly accrue plenty of national interest.

In Week 7, the Badgers travel to face UCLA, who must face Oregon in Eugene this weekend. If the Bruins win that game, they'd remain undefeated and likely rank inside the top-15 nationally. An upstart Badgers squad going out to Pasadena to try to knock them off? Sign me — and a lot of the country — up.

The following two games, against USC and at Iowa, also have the potential to be big ratings games, especially if the Badgers can keep winning and stay relevant in the national conversation. And looking way down the line, if Wisconsin is somehow a one or two-loss team by the time it hosts the Gophers for the Axe Game, that matchup could also clean up viewership-wise.