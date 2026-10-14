National CFB Personality Likes Badgers' Chances at No. 12 UCLA: 'Good Matchup for Them'

The Bruins are in an interesting position through Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

UCLA sits at a perfect 5-0 in year one under new head coach Bob Chesney. It's coming off a big takedown of No. 13 Oregon on the road in Autzen Stadium, one of the most hostile environments in the sport. Now, the Bruins are perched at No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

UCLA has earned that spot. Its offense has churned out points like an assembly line. Its running game is one of the most formidable in the country. It just toppled a top-15 Oregon team on the road.

However, it also just lost its starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, to a potentially season-ending knee injury. Its options to replace him are an FCS transfer who posted a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season at Cal Poly, or Iamaleava's younger brother who's thrown one pass at the collegiate level.

This is a run-first team whose defense has also clearly taken a step forward, but as Badgers fans know perhaps better than any fanbase in college football the last three years, you can't hide from incompetent quarterback play.

Now, that's not to say former Cal Poly Mustangs QB1 Ty Dieffenbach is going to be incompetent; we only have one half of FBS football on which to evaluate him. But the point is, without their starting gunslinger, this is a much different UCLA team, at least on paper. The Bruins put a lot on the experienced Iamaleava's shoulder's in terms of getting them into the right call at the line of scrimmage and facilitating this offense smoothly.

Therefore, UCLA's high ranking at No. 12 nationally has been earned as we sit here through Week 6. But there's a good chance it doesn't reflect their actual standing in college football, especially now that Iamaleava is done for the year.

And while the Bruins live and die by the run game, Wisconsin takes immense pride in stopping the run. UCLA rushes for the 6th-most yards per game in the country at 253.2. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Badgers rank 35th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game and have two of the best run-stuffing linebackers in the nation; Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano have combined for 46 "stops," or tackles that constitute a failure for the offense, nearly 10 per game combined.

Andy Staples of On3, on the Andy and Ari Podcast, took note of this as well.

Andy Staples likes Wisconsin's chances

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think this is a good matchup for them. In terms of styles make fights, I would argue that Wisconsin has been better against the run than Oregon had, and Oregon held UCLA to 17 points. You look at the numbers, 3.5 yards per carry for Notre Dame, which now is running for six yards per carry against teams." he said.

Wisconsin is also coming off a bye week, during which it certainly took a long, hard look at how to slow down Bruins' tailback Wayne Knight, who ranks 21st nationally with 548 rushing yards along with 10 scores on 7.7 yards per carry.

"You can adjust this week and look at your Cal Poly tape of Ty Dieffenbach and figure out how to address him, but they’ve been looking at how to address Wayne Knight for the entire time, because that’s who really scares you," Staples added.

For as massive of a game for both programs as Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl will be, it should also be a pretty open-and-shut case of who can control the line of scrimmage. Count Staples as one of the national folks who believes the Badgers have the advantage in that department.