How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Notre Dame

The wait is finally over.

Wisconsin football, coming off its worst season since George H. W. Bush was in office, will kick off its crucial 2026 campaign against one of the trendiest national title picks in the country, No. 4 Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

The Week 1 blockbuster is a chance for the Badgers to prove to the nation just how far they've come on national television. It's yet another chance for head coach Luke Fickell to author a signature win.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Wisconsin, Notre Dame at Soldier Field in 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

* Matchup: Wisconsin (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Notre Dame (0-0)

* When: Sunday, Sept. 6

* Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

* Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT

* Watch: NBC

* Stream: Peacock

* Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

* TV Talent: Dan Hicks (PxP), Jason Garrett (Analyst), Carolina Pineda (Sidelines)

* Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

* Odds: Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Wisconsin, Notre Dame at Soldier Field in 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

- All time series history: Notre Dame leads, 9-6-2

- In Green Bay: First meeting

- Current Streak: Notre Dame, 2 Wins

- Last Meeting: Sept. 25, 2021 (Soldier Field, Chicago. No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13

Wisconsin is a heavy underdog against the Fighting Irish, a team many believe to have the best roster in the sport and a massive chip on their shoulder due to being excluded from the College Football Playoff last season despite a 10-2 record with their two losses to two eventual CFP teams by a combined four points.

Though this is technically a home game for Notre Dame in the Shamrock Series, the environment should be absolutely raucous. The last time the Badgers played in Lambeau Field? The shocked the world by upsetting No. 5 LSU, 16-14, on their way to an 11-3 season that culminated in a New Years Six Bowl game win.