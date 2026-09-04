3 Predictions for Wisconsin's Week 1 Blockbuster vs. Notre Dame

The sizzle of brats on a charcoal grill. The crisp opening of various canned beverages. The mass of Cardinal and White flooding into the stadium. College football is almost upon us, folks.

Wisconsin is just days away from kicking off its 2026 season against Notre Dame on the hallowed turf of Lambeau Field. As we continue to preview the Badgers' massive opener against the Fighting Irish, here's three predictions for when Luke Fickell does battle with his former protégé Marcus Freeman:

Wisconsin forces at least one turnover

Wisconsin LB Mason Posa. | Christian Borman.

Notre Dame was one of the best teams in the country last season at limiting turnovers. The Irish ranked No. 14 nationally, coughing up the ball just 0.8 times per game. What's more, quarterback CJ Carr had a turnover-worth play percentage of just 3.2; he's excellent at keeping the football out of harms' way.

And yet, the Badgers' defense looked like it has a real nose for the football this offseason. Turnovers came in bunches in fall camp following a dismal 2025 season in which Wisconsin ranked dead last in the country with just six turnovers forced.

Linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano are both ballhawks, which is quite high praise at the linebacker position. Not only can they jar the football loose while rushing the passer or making a tackle, they have tremendous instincts in coverage and each got their hands on plenty of passes in team periods this fall camp.

“The turnovers, man. Posa with the pick today, a couple punch-outs, and that’s been a huge emphasis in our unit meetings with Coach (Mike) Tressel," Catalano said when asked what's different about the '26 Badgers' defense.

Colton Joseph flashes, but struggles overall

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

Every time Joseph takes the field, there's a handful of plays he makes that are hard to believe. Even against the vaunted defense of the Fighting Irish, Joseph's talent should shine through on more than one occasion. Whether it's a breakaway run, a dazzling off-schedule pass or anything in between, Joseph is a magician and his innate playmaking ability should be readily apparent.

With that being said, I don't see it being smooth sailing for the quarterback. Notre Dame has two very good pass-rushers, and there's a great chance Wisconsin is down one of their starting tackles if not a starting guard as well. Still learning the finer points of the position, pressure can force Joseph into bad reads/throws. It'll be imperative Wisconsin stays on schedule in order to take some of the onus off Joseph to make big plays to move the chains consistently.

Ultimately, I think you'll see Joseph's talent clear as day, but statistically and in terms of smoothly facilitating the offense, I foresee a forgettable performance.

WR Eugene Hilton matches his reception total from last season

Wisconsin WR Eugene Hilton | Christian Borman

That would be eight catches, by the way. I expect Hilton to be the Badgers' leader in receptions and receiving yards this fall, given his alignment versatility, well-rounded skillset and budding chemistry with Joseph. But in Week 1, especially, he should get peppered with targets.

First of all, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes loves to run jet motion touch passes, which, although they occur behind the line of scrimmage, technically count as receptions. I foresee at least one or two of those going Hilton's way.

What's more, I also expect Wisconsin to be down and chasing points for a lot of this game; as much as the Badgers would like to run the ball, it'll get to a point where they need to open up the passing game. Hilton looks like Joseph's favorite receiver, and while this prediction might be more of the bold variety, it's rather easy to envision Hilton notching eight catches Sunday night.

"I don’t know if I’d say we saw it consistently, but we saw some flashes that were really really good," Fickell said of Hilton. "Through this fall camp, we’ve seen a helluva lot more consistencies."