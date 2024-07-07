How Will Pauling can bring more explosiveness to Badgers offense
Fourth-year wide receiver Will Pauling could be exactly what Wisconsin and new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke need to transform their offense into a more explosive attack in 2024.
When head coach Luke Fickell brought in offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina and SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai last season, Wisconsin's offense was supposed to transform into a dynamic passing attack. There were flashes of a new philosophy, but it still looked a lot like the past regime's "establish-the-run" style.
In 2023, the Badgers averaged 220.2 passing yards per game, which ranked 69th best in the country. Their best offensive game of the season was in the Reliaquest Bowl, thanks to a breakout performance from Pauling. He had eight catches for a career-high 143 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chicago native followed Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, and he was the team's best receiver last season as a redshirt sophomore. He had a team-high 74 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns. He was the only Badgers player with more than 38 catches and more than 480 yards.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he did most of his work in the slot, playing 92.8% of his offensive snaps from that position. Pauling led Big Ten Conference in receiving yards from the slot position last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Heading into 2024, with a big redshirt junior campaign, he could become the second Wisconsin wide receiver drafted in the last 10 years. Pauling has accepted the bigger role as a leader this offseason. Most notably, he was seen back-squatting 585 pounds earlier this summer.
"He’s done a phenomenal job within that group of stepping up and continuing to be a leader each and every day," Fickell told reporters in the spring.
Wisconsin no longer has star running back Braelon Allen, and it will be a two-headed approach with veteran Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker in the backfield. Pauling is the most credentialled returning offensive playmaker on the team.
Van Dyke has done best in his college career when he's had a No. 1 target. Pauling has a lot of momentum to become one of the better receivers in the Big Ten and arguably Wisconsin's most important offensive player in 2024.