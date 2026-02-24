Wisconsin Badgers Lock In Official Visit With 4-Star Under Armour All-American DB

The Wisconsin Badgers' official visitor list for this spring continues to grow, with multiple high-level class of 2027 recruits locking in their travel plans for Madison.

On Monday, four-star cornerback Raheem "Heem" Floyd announced he'll be on campus for an official visit from May 28-31.

Wisconsin firmly in the race for top-20 CB Raheem Floyd

The Badgers are one of two teams to have an official visit from Floyd on the docket, joining the Indiana Hoosiers, who'll have Floyd on campus in late April.

He has amassed an impressive offer list, and Wisconsin was one of the first schools in on him. The Badgers were just the third program to extend an offer to Floyd back in April of 2025.

Since then, eight other Big Ten schools and six SEC programs have extended offers.

But Floyd's widespread interest isn't a surprise. Playing his high school ball in East St. Louis, Illinois, Floyd is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as the 18th best corner in the country, per 247 Sports.

As a sophomore, Floyd racked up five interceptions, 48 solo tackles, 14 pass breakups and one defensive touchdown.

He earned an invite to the Under Armour Next All-America 2026 game and has attended other prestigious camps for top recruits in the 2027 class.

Floyd has unofficially visited Wisconsin twice, most recently in July, and had been recruited primarily by then-cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes. With Haynes now overseeing the secondary, new CB coach Robert Steeples has taken over the lead.

Despite the change, Wisconsin looks to still be toward the top of Floyd's list.

Last July, the 6-foot-2 recruit told the Belleville News-Democrat that his tentative top six were Indiana, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Illinois.

At that time, he said there were still other schools in consideration and the top-end was likely to change as time went on.

The Badgers clearly have withstood the test of time and will look to secure a verbal commitment from Floyd in the coming months.