How will Wisconsin replace Braelon Allen in 2024?
For as long as Wisconsin has had a football program it has been known for its running backs. With Braelon Allen now on the New York Jets, where could they look to replace him?
Chez Mellusi
The most obvious man to replace Allen as RB1 is veteran Chez Mellusi. With 407 carries for 2,021 yards and 17 rushing yards in his five-year college career, he is by far the most experienced back on Wisconsin's roster. Now 22 years old he has averaged 5.0 yards-per-carry throughout his college career.
Durability will unfortunately always be a question. In 2021, he suffered a knee injury missing four games and last season he suffered a season-ending leg injury, missing the final nine games. He has proven to have the skills to be a top back, but does he have the durability for 200+ carries?
Tawee Walker
Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker will have a major role in this team in 2024. He originally started his college career at Palomar Junior College in California, before playing the last two seasons in Norman. He finished with 102 carries for 513 yards and seven touchdowns last year. At 5-foot-9, 215 pounds he has had only two career games with 20 or more carries, but he could provide a great change of pace option next to Mellusi.
Jackson Acker
Mellusi and Walker will likely act as a two-man tandem to start the season for the Badgers, but redshirt junior Jackson Acker is a player who could grow into a bigger role as the year progresses.
Last season, he totaled 72 carries for 322 yards and two touchdowns and, notably, had 14 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown in the bowl game vs. LSU. He also provides more of a receiving threat than Melluis or Walker, reeling in 19 balls for 108 yards and one touchdown in 2023.
Mellusi, Walker and Acker will all have a role in the Badgers backfield this season. With no clear No. 1 guy for the first time in a long time, the door is wide open for any of the three to emerge in any given week.