'I can't answer that': Barry Alvarez struggling to understand Wisconsin's identity
In Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era, the Wisconsin football team has had an up-and-down season, resulting in a 5-4 record. Former Badgers head coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez is struggling to find what the team's current identity is.
"I can't answer that," Alvarez responded when asked what the team's current identity is. "I'd like to see it myself. When I took the job I said, one thing we're going to do — I looked at the type of players I felt that we could consistently recruit, and you look around the state, I'd have a summer camp and you'd have 500 kids there and 300 of them are linemen."
When Alvarez was directly a part of Wisconsin's football program, it was known for a dominant run-first style. Linemen like Joe Thomas, Travis Frederick and Kevin Zeitler were routinely going to the NFL, and running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon and Monte Ball were some of the best that the sport has ever seen.
Wisconsin is averaging 174 rushing yards per game, which ranks 49th best in the country. When Fickell hired offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina, there were hopes that the Badgers would become more of a passing team. They currently average 203.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 85th best in the country.
While the Badgers offense has struggled to find an identity, their defense hasn't been much better. They've allowed 22.5 points per game, which ranks 37th best in the country. There is no doubt that Wisconsin is a good football team, but it hasn't been great at anything this season.
Wisconsin does not recruit at a level programs like Oregon or Ohio State do, so it's hard for the Badgers to rely on talent over identity. If Fickell wants to get the train on the right track, becoming great in one area might be the place to start.