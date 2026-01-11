Ranking the Wisconsin Badgers four most important defensive transfer additions

MADISON, Wis. - In one week, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has completely transformed his roster.

Following a season with the most losses since 1990, the Badgers have promised an influx of money and resources to put a more competitive product on the field. The addition of 25 transfers (and possibly more) is the result of the coaching staff making a concerted effort to address a lack of depth or a lack of competition at virtually every position on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

With the blitz of prospects commits, we rank our four most important transfer additions on defense after the first week of the portal based on immediate impact and position of need.

4, tie, Defensive tackles Junior Poyser and Hammond Russell

The Badgers need some depth in the trenches with their top four defensive linemen on the depth chart - Ben Barten, Brandon Lane Jr., Parker Petersen, and Jay'viar Suggs - all out of eligibility. UW returns redshirt senior Charles Perkins and the staff likes sophomore Dillan Johnson, but the Badgers need depth at the position.



Poyser broke out during 2025 season at Buffalo, making seven starts and totaling 31 tackles, including 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He averaged 35 snaps per game and helped a Buffalo defense rank fifth in the MAC in rushing defense per carry (3.8), earning All-MAC Third Team honors.



Russell has logged 500+ snaps across the last two seasons with the Mountaineers, posting 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks the last two seasons. With the addition of graduate seniors Jake Anderson (who posted a TFL in 14 straight games at Illinois State), the Badgers have multiple players who could play the zero technique and plug gaps in opposing offenses.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West (12) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (10) in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3, Nickel cornerback Bryce West

Wisconsin had three players with significant experience at nickel last season: Geimer Latimer, Austin Brown and Owen Arnett. Latimer has transferred to West Virginia, and both Brown and Arnett graduated. Even with his limited experience, West immediately becomes a favorite to land that spot in the spring.



He logged 91 defensive snaps in 13 games with Ohio State, with 58 of those coming at the nickel position, and finished with nine tackles. West was ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the 2024 Class per On3 and ranked No. 27 in the 2024 ESPN 300 as a four-star prospect.

Oct 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2, Safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Wisconsin was in dire need of an experienced safety, after losing Preston Zachman to the portal (Indiana) and the graduation of starting safety Austin Brown. The result was UW landed On3 Sports' 16th-best safety in the portal.



A three-year contributor at Missouri, Burks has played in 39 games that include 26 consecutive starts in 2024 and 2025. He made 49 tackles (fourth-most on the Tigers) in 2025 and also added 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, forced fumble, and a fumble recovery



He immediately steps in as the most experienced safety on Wisconsin's roster.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) breaks up a pass to Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Kelby Valsinat Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1, Cornerback Javan Robinson

Arguably the top pickup on the defensive side of the ball, Robinson is a physical cornerback who has made big plays in big games. He started 26 consecutive games for Arizona State from 2024-25. He had three interceptions in 2024, including against Texas in the College Football Playoff, and posted 34 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and eight PBUs in 2025.



Wisconsin finished with only five team interceptions last season, tied for 115th nationally.



Robinson is the only upperclassman in new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples' room, and the only one with extensive starting experience. If he's healthy, he's going to play.

