Is it a true QB competition between Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke?
Tyler Van Dyke is the guy everyone on the planet expects to be starting at quarterback when the Wisconsin Badgers open the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Western Michigan. But is the Miami transfer a lock?
Braedyn Locke, who started three games as a true freshman after Tanner Mordecai was injured last October, might have something to say about the starting job. In fact, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell recently suggested there is a quarterback "battle" when he was asked by On3's Andy Staples about mentioned there is a QB competition between Van Dyke and Locke.
"I think in college right now, the quarterback room is the most unique room that's completely different even than five years ago just because of the options guys have and the nature of any quarterback at this level. They've all probably been the guy, and it's very difficult to not be the guy and to sit behind somebody. I think it's unique. I think it's tricky. I think you've got to make sure you're as honest and open and forthright as you can possibly be so people will trust you," Fickell answered.
"But for us, it's been a great battle and we're fortunate that because we brought in Tyler Van Dyke that Braedyn Locke didn't say, 'Okay, well you don't have enough confidence in me that I'm gonna move on.' He's got a great relationship with Coach Longo, with me, believes in the things that we're doing and he's willing to kind of battle through some of the things that he had to go through last year and even bringing in another guy. So, when you've got those kind of guys within your program, that's why you feel better. Because guys that aren't always looking for grass being greener on the other side and are willing to compete and work and get better."
Van Dyke struggled last season with a career-high 12 interceptions and only 19 touchdowns for the Miami Hurricanes. He doesn't have a 3,000-yard season and he was surrounded by blue-chip talent throughout his career in Coral Gables. That said, 53 touchdowns to 23 interceptions in three years as a starter is nothing to scoff at.
Locke completed exacty 50% of his passes and threw for 777 yards with five touchdowns and one interception while playing against Iowa, Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana.