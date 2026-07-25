Luke Fickell Gives Two Reasons he's 'Feeling Really Good' About the '26 Badgers

Despite the fact that Wisconsin football is coming off its worst season since George H. W. Bush was in office, you have to give the Badgers credit — they've given their fans plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of the 2026 campaign.

There's the factors they can control, like the mass influx of transfers, many of whom actually appear to be quality starter material. There's the injection of youth and innovation into the coaching staff with several extremely promising position coach hires. There's signs that the athletic department is taking the football program more seriously in general, like the hiring of director of alumni relations Bradie Ewing.

There's also factors outside of Wisconsin's control that promises a less miserable season, such as a significantly easier schedule.

Regardless of where you stand on the 2026 Badgers, the fanbase has real reason for belief in Madison, for many of the reasons laid out above.

But while Wisconsin has given fans and media reasons to expect a turnaround this fall, it's always interesting to try and glean any tidbits from inside the football facility. We know why fans are excited; what has the coaching staff fired up about the 2026 campaign?

Oftentimes, the answer can be quite telling, and head coach Luke Fickell revealed his two main reasons for optimism in an appearance on Wilde and Tausch.

Initially, Badgers' play-by-play broadcaster Matt Lepay asked him if he has a different feeling on the eve of his fourth season at Wisconsin.

Fickell's reasons for optimism

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I do. I do think we’re bigger, I do think we’re longer, I think we do have a different team speed. You know, just some of the different additions. But more than all of that, I think there’s a different leadership mindset and a different leadership group on this team that really started about midway through the season last year and has really grown. And the biggest feel and the biggest difference is just those guys," he said.

"With all those things being said, and the depth in the quarterback room and the competitive nature of the quarterback room are the two things that have me feeling really good as we get rolling here.”

First of all, the fact that it took until midway through last season for a leadership group to emerge on this team is damning although not entirely surprising. But that's besides the point; Fickell is fired up about the leadership and maturity on his roster coupled with what looks like the most talented quarterback room he's had yet.

Again, that's very telling. As Wisconsin fans daydream about Colton Joseph shredding defenses with his legs, Fickell likes the quarterback room from top to bottom. As Badgers fans fantasize about what linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano can do in a full season as starters, it's the leadership from those two and others that has Fickell pumped up.

The stars appear to have aligned for Fickell to finally get this thing moving in the right direction. We won't have to wait long to find out.