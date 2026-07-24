New Badgers Assistant Coach Talks Plan to Relieve 'Starvation of Wins' in Madison

However much optimism there may be for 2026, and however much denial Wisconsin football's fanbase shrouds itself in, it's a truth universally acknowledged that under Luke Fickell, the Badgers have experienced their worst stretch of football since the early 1990s.

Call that whatever you want, but new Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett put it quite poignantly in an appearance on Locked on Badgers hosted by Ryan Harings.

“I appreciate the right and the privilege to be your coach every day. I’m a guy that’s gonna come in here, and I think about the starvation of wins and how it's been here. And I tell you that all of us coaches in this place are working our ass off to right the ship," he said.

Everett know all about Wisconsin's recent "starvation of wins," and he likely reveled in it a bit last season as the running backs coach for the Badgers' mortal enemy, the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Quite honestly, it's good to hear a coach speak so openly about how dismal the football program has been in recent years. However many excuses you want to make, quarterback-related or otherwise, the Badgers haven't just been losing far more games than their fanbase is used to; they're doing so oftentimes in embarrassing fashion, putting an absolutely abysmal product on the field.

Everett tells it like it is

Wisconsin running backs coach Jayden Everett. | Christian Borman.

"I can’t wait to earn your guys’ respect, I can’t wait to go out there and earn these wins with our players, man. And just give you guys something to be proud of on the field. That’s something that we talk about every day here; don’t think that we don’t. We’re gonna work our ass off to do it, and I know we’re up for the challenge," Everett continued.

Another thing that's good to hear? According to Everett, the Badgers' coaching staff talks every day about putting a product on the field that Badger fans can be proud of.

In a sense, that almost reads like Wisconsin's staff understands the gravity of the situation. They understand just what they've done to this once proud football powerhouse, and understand just how shocking and disappointing its downfall has been. Everett, who now coaches arguably the most storied position group in the program, clearly understands.

Again, that's all fine and dandy to hear on a podcast in July. But these are merely words; the Badgers now need to go prove it on the gridiron.