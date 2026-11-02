Luke Fickell Updates Wisconsin's QB Situation After Colton Joseph Benched for Ryan Hopkins vs. Iowa

Amidst an ugly blowout defeat at the hands of Iowa, and with starting quarterback Colton Joseph a mere 5-of-14 passing for 90 yards late in the third quarter, Wisconsin made a change at gunslinger and inserted true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

The hyped-up Mater Dei High School product didn't fare much better, tossing for 93 yards on 8-of-13 passing with an interception. Still, the Badgers' offense and arial attack more specifically was so poor against the Hawkeyes that anyone who watched the game should've reasonably came to the conclusion that there's a quarterback controversy brewing in Madison.

Joseph simply couldn't get going against Iowa, and though he protected the ball, he couldn't use his legs whatsoever (seven carries for six yards) and he missed several throws he should've made.

That's why, despite the Badgers' large investment in Joseph as their starting quarterback and the fact that they've tailored the offense to fit his strengths, it wasn't all that surprising when Hopkins trotted out into the huddle with the scoreboard reading 30-0.

Still, head coach Luke Fickell seemed surprised that the first question he was asked at his weekly presser, posed by Colten Bartholomew of BadgerExtra, was if he'd made a decision on the starting quarterback:

“No, no, I think we gave Ryan an opportunity at the end of the game, just based on where we were and the situation of the game. I wish we’d given him more opportunities earlier in the season," he said. "But no, we’re not, this isn’t what this is about. This is about moving forward and finding ways for us to get better.”

Will Wisconsin make a QB change?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You have to give it to Fickell — his ability to answer a question without actually answering the question at all is top notch.

Still, reading the tea leaves of Fickell's response, it appears Wisconsin is going to stick with Joseph under center against Rutgers in Week 10. "This isn't what this is about" and his initial surprise with a "No, no" to begin his answer seem to imply the Badgers are sticking with the status quo at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights.

However, it's worth noting that Fickell didn't actually rule out the possibility of Hopkins starting, and he never said there isn't a quarterback unfolding battle this week. "Finding ways for us to get better" would seemingly imply the Badgers are at least examining the possibility of a quarterback change, but that's also a phrase Fickell rattles off at least a couple times whenever he speaks to the media.

Still, Joseph appears to be the guy in Madison for the time being.