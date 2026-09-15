Luke Fickell Names the Offensive Lineman who Must Improve for Wisconsin Football

The Badgers' offensive front has had its positives and negatives through two weeks.

The good? Though it's not dominating its opponents quite yet, the Badgers' offensive line looks extremely physical, and it's already getting off the ball much better than it has in recent years. Quarterback Colton Joseph has taken just two sacks, both of which came on the final drive against Notre Dame. Against Western Illinois last weekend, the Badgers allowed just three pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

"There hasn’t been a lack of physicality," head coach Luke Fickell said at his Week 3 presser. "There hasn’t been a letdown, even if you pop on the second group."

The Bad? Wisconsin only mustered 67 rushing yards against the Irish on 2.2 yards per carry. The Badgers' offensive line, though it ran for 233 yards against the Leathernecks on Saturday, isn't quite moving people out of the way against their will consistently just yet.

Still, there's been more good than bad two weeks into the Eric Mateos experience. Wisconsin's offensive line may not pass the eye test of complete physical domination and downhill running that fans expect, but at the very least, it's trending in that direction after years of ineptitude. Fickell seems to agree.

Fickell's take on Wisconsin's O-Line

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Colin Cubberly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I like where we are. I think there’s the makings of some things that I’ve not sure we’ve had," he said.

"I love where Kevin Heywood is. This is his second game; he missed all of camp, he missed most of last year. I love where Colin Cubberly is, growing from where he was last year. To be honest, I love where Stylz is, coming in from Division-II but doing a really good job. I think Austin is kinda the centerpoint of that offense. He’s played a lot of ball, but recognizing that the way we do things and how we do ‘em is gonna fall on his shoulders since he’s the apex of the offense."

You'll notice that's just four of the five positions up front; while Fickell had praise for most of his starting offensive line, he was blunt about who needs to improve.

"And then I’m not gonna lie, PJ (Wilkins), we have to push a little more," he added.

Wilkins struggled in pass protection against Notre Dame, allowing pressure off the edge intermittently throughout the night. The left tackle was much better against Western Illinois, but that was against FCS pass-rushers. His development throughout the remainder of the season is going to be a big factor in this offense's growth — or lack thereof — as the 2026 campaign unfolds.