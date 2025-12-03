Wisconsin Badgers loss of top RB recruit Amari Latimer could foreshadow another key departure

The Wisconsin Badgers were disappointed to lose four-star running back recruit Amari Latimer in a flip to West Virginia, and his change of heart could lead to another departure from Luke Fickell's roster.

The Badgers thought they would secure Latimer's committment in large part due to the presence of his brother, cornerback Geimere Latimer, on the Wisconsin roster.

Now, the fear is that familial bond could pull in the opposite direction.

The Top 20 running back recruit flipped Wednesday to a Mountaineers team now coached by Rich Rodriguez, who spent the previous three seasons at Jacksonville State.

That's where Geimere Latimer played his first two years of college football in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Wisconsin for the 2025 season.

Interesting to note that Amari Latimer is going to play for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia.



His brother, #Badgers cornerback Geimere Latimer Jr., played for Rodriguez at Jacksonville State. — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) December 3, 2025

The cornerback has one year of eligibility left for 2026, and he might be tempted to enter the transfer portal again and go to West Virginia to join the brother he was originally trying to bring to Madison.

Losing Geimere would be a hit to a Badgers cornerback room that will already be lacking in experience for next season.

Starters Ricardo Hallman and D'Yoni Hill are graduating. If Latimer leaves in the portal, that would leave redshirt freshmen Omillio Agard and true freshmen Cairo Skanes and Jai'mier Scott as the top three players on the depth chart.

Certainly, Fickell would look to bring more experience back in through the transfer portal, but retaining Latimer would provide some important continuity and leadership at a position that will have a void.

This staff can't let one recruiting loss turn into an additional roster hole this winter

