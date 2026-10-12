Luke Fickell Provides Injury Updates on Key Offensive Starters Abu Sama, Austin Kawecki

Wisconsin's bye week came at a good time for several reasons.

For starters, the Badgers got to enjoy a week off while their opponent on the other end of the break, UCLA, had to travel to Eugene to face Oregon on the road. And while the Bruins survived that clash, toppling the Ducks in their own building, they didn't emerge unscathed, as starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee ailment.

But the bye week also came at a good time in terms of injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Badgers were without starting tailback Abu Sama in the blowout win over Michigan State, while starting center Austin Kawecki got banged up late in the first half of the tilt with the Spartans and didn't return to the game.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since Wisconsin eviscerated Michigan State, Fickell was asked about the status of both key starters ahead of a massive road tilt with No. 12 UCLA.

Fickell's injury updates

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I would expect that Abu is good. As of right now I would hope and believe he’s okay," he said about his star tailback.

Fickell isn't the type of coach to completely clear the air and give a straightforward answer, of course. But reading the tea leaves, this places Sama somewhere in the probable range for Saturday against the Bruins.

As for Kawecki, which is arguably the more critical injury given the Badgers' depth in the backfield and lack thereof at center, Fickell sounded less certain.

"Austin, I don’t really know yet. He’ll have a club on his hand right now. As the week goes, we’ll see how much he can do," he said.

Fickell then elaborated that the club was on his right hand — the center's snapping hand — but then added jokingly, "He’s ambidextrous.”

Takeaways from Fickell's injury updates

Wisconsin offensive lineman Austin Kawecki. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Again, Fickell isn't one to divulge any more information than he absolutely must. But in terms of Sama, who was suited up and wearing a helmet on the sideline of the Badgers' win over Michigan State yet didn't play, figures to be much more likely to play than Kawecki.

Both players had a bye to heal up, and in Sama's case, considering how close he was to suiting up against the Spartans, that should make him available. But if Kawecki is wearing a club on his snapping hand, he presumably can't snap the football unless he really is ambidextrous.

We'll know more when the Big Ten injury report droos Wednesday night.