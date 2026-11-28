Wisconsin football needed to beat Minnesota at home on Black Friday, or it truly would've felt like back to square one, even with a bowl game already guaranteed.

That's exactly what it did, and it didn't just beat the Gophers — the Badgers dominated Minnesota, taking out two years of frustrations and re-claiming Paul Bunyan's Axe in a cathartic victory that was a blast for all involved affiliated with the Cardinal and White.

Here's a handful of rapid-fire takeaways from the huge victory:

Stat of the game: Minnesota ran for 11 yards, while Wisconsin picked up 265.

Coming into the game, Wisconsin had a clear advantage along the line of scrimmage, one that was absolutely crucial to take advantage of. That's exactly what it did; this was utter domination in the trenches. The disparity between these two teams' play along the offensive and defensive lines was evident on paper, but it was impossible to predict the sheer manhandling Wisconsin pulled off against their most hated rival.

Star of the game: It has to be Colton Joseph, once again. The gunslinger, who played with the same fire he did last week in response to being benched, finished with 217 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 12-of-18 completion, adding 101 yards and two scores on the ground. He was once again the catalyst for another strong performance from this offense to close out the season.

Defining play of the game: This was such a well-rounded effort from the Badgers that it's hard to pick one defining play. There wasn't one particular play that truly blew the game wide open, but for the sake of this exercise, let's go with Joseph's 27-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Henry for the Badgers' first score.

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After Joseph threw an interception on the Badgers' first drive, questions still swirled about his ability to throw the ball with any sort of sustained competency. But that touchdown pass, an absolute laser on a ball thrown with good anticipation, proved that Joseph came to play Friday night. It was something of a precursor for what was about to come; though Wisconsin did most of its damage on the ground, the offense (for the most part) hummed along all night.

What it means: Wisconsin is now 8-4 and 6-3 in the Big Ten. It's the first time since the 2021 season that the Badgers have hit eight total wins and six conference wins. After going 4-8 last season, Wisconsin has officially doubled its win total with a bowl game still to play.

The Badgers' trophy case finally isn't empty anymore as well, and Luke Fickell is now 2-2 against Minnesota. Speaking of Fickell, and I hate to break this to the crowd that wants him out of town regardless — it's going to be a lot harder to fire him after this win, especially because of the dominant nature of the victory. It took until Week 13, but Fickell did it; he made it hard to argue with the progress the Badgers have displayed this fall. How significant that progress is remains up for debate, but this is clearly a different team.

Don't overlook: Over the past two weeks, Joseph has given Wisconsin's front office a lot to think about. Specifically, how hard do the Badgers try to retain him?

You have to imagine the coaching staff feels comfortable rolling with Ryan Hopkins, given just how advanced he looks to be as a true freshman. But for all of Joseph's accuracy issues, he clearly makes this offense so dangerous with his ability to stress edge rushers and add a plus one on essentially every running play.

If Joseph can improve his accuracy even slightly, he could legitimately be a dark-horse Heisman candidate, and that's not hyperbole. But how many resources is Wisconsin willing to invest in him? Is it willing to build its offense around him once again? The Badgers' quarterback room will be fascinating to track this offseason.

What's next: Wisconsin will play in a bowl game for the first time since the 2023 season. The eight-win Badgers should have positioned themselves for a pretty respectable bowl draw, and they'll learn their fate on Sunday, Dec. 6, when the College Football Playoff field and the rest of the bowl games are announced.