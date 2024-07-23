Luke Fickell says 'there's no doubt' he would beat Mike Vrabel in a fight
The Big Ten's annual Media Day event began Tuesday and Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was able to make his rounds with reporters and podcasts. He was even asked about former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel saying that he would beat Fickell in a fight.
Earlier this month, Vrabel was on the popular sports podcast Pardon My Take when he talked about how he became great friends with Fickell during their time days together at Ohio State and how Fickell was his host when he arrived on campus. But Vrable was also asked who would win in a fight between him and the Badgers head coach.
"I would beat his a**. This is not a sanctioned high school wrestling event," Vrabel responded, noting that Fickell was an "unbelievable" prep wrestler.
Fickell was given the chance to respond on Tuesday...
"No, not even close," Fickell said on The Camp when asked if Vrable could take him down in a fight, "but at least I'd give him his due. Whenever we talk about wrestling I always say that he would never quit. It was never declared a winner because it wouldn't ever end. He sometimes goes the other end of things and kind of shuns the other side away, but I think he really deep down inside knows. He was a basketball guy. I know he played 14 years, his body is beat up."
On Pardon My Take, Vrabel said Fickell lost three times wrestling as a high school freshman but then went on to go undefeated for three straight years. Vrabel is around 6-foot-4, 260 pounds and Fickell is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.
Fickell was the Ohio state champion at 189 pounds in 1990 and the state heavyweight champion in 1991 and 1992. He went 106-0 in that three-year stretch.