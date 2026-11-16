Luke Fickell Updates Health of Ryan Hopkins, Sebastian Cheeks, Other Key Starters

All of the sudden, Wisconsin is awash with injury issues.

The Badgers dealt with injuries early in the season, sure; the offensive line has been a constant shuffle all year, for example, as Emerson Mandell didn't suit up until Week 3. Tailback Abu Sama has been dinged up from time to time, and backup cornerback Cai Bates was lost for the season in September.

But now, with two games to play in the regular season, the Badgers' injuries are starting to pile up. Wisconsin's secondary was decimated in the loss to Maryland, as starting safety Matt Jung was carted off the field and Javan Robinson was also banged up and didn't return. The Badgers' other starting cornerback Jai'mier Scott, meanwhile, didn't play at all.

It didn't make matters any better for the defense that star pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks was unavailable, and in his absence Wisconsin could hardly generate pressure on the Terps' offense.

What's more, on Wisconsin's penultimate offensive series, quarterback Ryan Hopkins was blindsided on a strip-sack and appeared shaken up, forcing benched starter Colton Joseph to enter the game.

At his weekly press conference, head coach Luke Fickell spent much of his time providing updates on the increasingly long list of injuries for the Badgers.

QB Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopkins, as mentioned, couldn't finish the game after a big hit knocked him out as the Badgers were trying to drive down the field to re-take the lead. Fickell's update on Hopkins sounded more positive than not, however.

“He landed on his left side, took a shot. His shoulder and his back were really tight…hopefully he’ll be fine," he said. "It’s only Monday, hopefully he’ll loosen up and be okay. Luckily it’s not his throwing side.”

It appears too early in the week for Fickell to say with complete certainty that Hopkins is going to play, but that could also be a competitive advantage answer as he doesn't want to tip his hand as to who the quarterback will be in West Lafayette. Reading the tea leaves, Hopkins appears to be fine for Saturday, although he remains firmly questionable after this update.

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OLB Sebastian Cheeks

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cheeks' absence, a game-day surprise for the Badgers and certainly not the good kind, predictably severely hindered Wisconsin's pass-rush. The Badgers could hardly touch Terps' backup quarterback Cardell Williams, and he carved them up to the tune of 21-of-23 passing. Wisconsin only generated six pressures on 23 Maryland drop-backs.

“I would hope (he's available at Purdue). That was a tough one last week late in the week, it was a big surprise to us," Fickell said. "So hopefully, it’s only Monday, but I would hope and believe we’ll be able to get him back.”

Cheeks, like Hopkins, appears to have a good chance to suit up against the Boilermakers. It's unclear what the star pass-rusher is dealing with, but Fickell confirmed it was a late-week injury that held him out of the game in College Park. Cheeks didn't appear all that hindered on the sideline during the game; again, this update appears largely positive.

S Matt Jung/CB Javan Robinson

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jung sustained a brutal injury coming downhill to make a tackle on the goal line. It was immediately clear that he was in a lot of pain, and he was carted off the field with a cast on his right leg. Robinson, meanwhile, had to be helped off the field as well.

Fickell's update on the veteran defensive back and one of the emotional leaders of the Badgers defense confirmed what appeared obvious after the injury, while he couldn't provide as much clarity on Robinson.

“It doesn’t look good. Matt's gonna have surgery this week, J-Rob we're not positive about just yet. It's a significant injury to his ankle, but he'll be done for the year," he said.

Losing Jung is a big blow for this Badgers defense. He had 65 total tackles, six PBUs and one interception this fall, and he's one of the veteran heartbeats of this defense. Robinson's absence would also be a big deal, although Fickell sounded in the dark with that ailment.