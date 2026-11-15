Wisconsin Football's Injury Problems Are Finally Catching Up With Them

The Wisconsin Badgers have been dealing with injuries for much of the season, but those problems are becoming increasingly difficult to overcome. Saturday's 24-21 loss to Maryland showed just how much the injuries are affecting this team, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

Wisconsin entered the game without several important players, including outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks and offensive tackle Kevin Heywood. The Badgers also lost cornerback Javan Robinson and safety Matt Jung during the game, adding another concern to an already thin defensive group.

At this point in the season, Wisconsin is running out of options to replace some of its most important players.

Sebastian Cheeks' Absence Was Another Big Blow

Prior to his injury, Cheeks had been a key piece of the Wisconsin defense. He led the team in sacks with seven and tackles for loss with nine. In addition, Cheeks was the team’s leader in total pressures with 43.

Even though Cheeks’ injury is not expected to keep him out long term, the Badgers lose their top pass rusher in Cheeks as they try to win games in conference play.

In his absence, Maryland was able to throw the ball with relative ease. Maryland’s Cardell Williams was 21-23 for 183 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Wisconsin football team would love to have Sebastian Cheeks back on the field for the rest of the season.

The Offensive Line Is Struggling Without Kevin Heywood

Wisconsin offensive lineman Kevin Heywood (55) is shown during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Wisconsin offensive line is a mess right now. With Kevin Heywood dealing with a knee injury and out for the remainder of the year, the Badgers have been playing with six different combinations in the last six games. Wisconsin's offensive line has been dealing with constant changes throughout the season.

It's difficult to develop any type of chemistry in the offensive trenches when you are switching players in and out so much.

The Badgers were held to just 201 total yards of offense by the Terrapins. Quarterback Ryan Hopkins had just 77 yards passing in the loss. The offensive line allowed four sacks of the freshman quarterback.

The loss of Heywood is going to make things even harder for the offense to have any success, and the Badgers' replacements up front simply haven't gotten the job done.

More Injuries Are Creating Problems on Defense

Nov 7, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ben Black III (2) catches a pass in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson (2) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Cheeks, the Badgers were without the services of starting cornerback Javan Robinson for much of the game against the Terrapins after suffering a leg/ankle injury in the second quarter. Starting safety Matt Jung was also carted off the field late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury. He was seen leaving the field with an air cast on his leg.

Losing Robinson and Jung for the remainder of the season would be a big blow to the Badgers’ secondary, as they are already without cornerback Cai Bates, who has missed the last seven games due to injury.

The Badgers have two games remaining in the 2026 season. Wisconsin will travel to play Purdue in West Lafayette before returning to Madison to play Minnesota in the final game of the season.

As mentioned, there are many problems with Wisconsin right now, but none of them are as big as the injuries that have plagued the team this season. It is hard enough to win in conference play, but it is even harder when you are missing many key players due to injury.

With more health and better play from the players on the field, Wisconsin can try to end the season on a positive note.