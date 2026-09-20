Luke Fickell Updates Health of Star Badgers RB Abu Sama After he Misses Week 3

Wisconsin football didn't need its star tailback Abu Sama to author what was, for the most part, total domination against Eastern Michigan after the first couple of drives.

Still, the Badgers struggled to run the ball, notching 117 yards on the ground on 3.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Colton Joseph led the way with 46 yards, while tailbacks Darrion Dupree and Nate Palmer each had 29. Wisconsin only notched three carries of 10-plus yards.

Sama, who took the Badgers' first play from scrimmage for a 72-yard touchdown last week, certainly could've helped move the needle for Wisconsin's running game against Eastern Michigan. But despite dressing and warming up ahead of the game, Sama didn't play a snap. Dupree got the start, with Palmer and Bryan Jackson notching carries as well.

“He practiced most of the week, he wasn't able to hit the whole week. They cleared him to play, and I said ‘I’m not sure he’s ready,'" head coach Luke Fickell said after the game. "We made a game-time decision. He warmed up, went through everything, and just kinda said look, I don't know if it's smart for us. The weather, the way it's gonna be, taking care of the football is gonna be big. I think we've got a stable of guys, that's probably not what we needed to do today."

The Badgers' backfield without Sama

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin leaned more on the legs of Colton Joseph, who again led the team in rushing with 46 yards on nine carries. But Badgers' tailbacks combined for 75 yards on 20 carries, or 3.75 yards per carry. That's certainly not great against an Eastern Michigan defensive front that surrendered 236 rushing yards to Michigan State tailbacks last week.

Still, Wisconsin went pass-heavy against the Eagles. Colton Joseph attempted 33 passes, with the Badgers handing it off 21 total times. The offense did what it needed to do, but this rushing attack is clearly less potent without Sama.

The status of Bryan Jackson, who was spotted with his ankles taped up on the sidelines early in third quarter, also plays a factor here. If Wisconsin has to move forward without Sama, the thunder and lighting combo of the shifty Dupree and the powerful Jackson is something the Badgers can hang their hat on. But again, we'll have to wait to see about the status of the latter.

Still, if Sama does miss time, this is clearly Dupree's backfield in his stead.