Matt Rhule doesn't know what to expect from Wisconsin's offense this week
Luke Fickell and Wisconsin made a big change to their coaching staff this week when they announced they fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Heading into this week's game against Nebraska there are questions about who will be calling plays, and Cornhuskers' head coach Matt Rhule doesn't know what to expect.
When asked earlier this week about who will call plays for the Badgers against Nebraska, Fickell responded by saying, "Why does it matter?" It sounds like it will be a collaborative effort on Saturday, but Rhule is prepared for everything.
"I thought last year, Phil Longo had the best gameplan against our defense of anyone we faced, we often refer to it. I'll say like, hey it's the Wisconsin gameplan where people do elements of it — things they did last year," Rhule told the media earlier this week. "Him being gone — you don't know exactly what you're going to see."
Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton was announced as Wisconsin's interim quarterbacks coach, but Fickell has been making comments all week about how it will likely be a collaborative effort. He even mentioned past experience calling plays in middle school.
"I mean, obviously Coach Fickell is a great head coach. You know they're going to play great defense, they want to run the football, they want to take shots downfield. We kind of have a general idea of who they are and what they want to do," Rhule said. "You have a whole element now that you have to prepare for, so I think the best thing we can do is focus on ourselves."
Nebraska has had offensive play-calling struggles of its own this season. Former West Virginia and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen called his first game of the season for the Cornhuskers last week, replacing Marcus Satterfield as the team's offensive coordinator.
The Cornhuskers have lost four straight games and the Badgers have lost three straight. There is a lot of unknown heading into Saturday's game as both teams desperately look for their elusive sixth win to claim bowl eligibility.