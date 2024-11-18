Top candidates to replace Phil Longo as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator
After their upset bid over No. 1 Oregon came up short, Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football team decided to fire offensive coordinator Phil Longo. After leading successful offenses at North Carolina with Sam Howell and Drake Maye at quarterback, there was hope he could do the same with the Badgers.
Wisconsin's offense struggled to find consistency under Longo, but now Fickell will look to make his most important hire since becoming head coach. Who are some names they could target?
Mike Denbrock, Notre Dame offensive coordinator
Denbrock was Fickell's offensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2017-21. Many people would view Wisconsin's offensive coordinator role as a step down from Notre Dame, but if Chris McIntosh and the Badgers athletic department open up their checkbooks, it could be possible.
Gino Guidugli, Notre Dame quarterbacks coach
Guidugli was also on Fickell's staff from 2017-21, but adding him as Wisconsin's offensive coordinator might be a little more realistic. He is only 41 years old, and calling plays for the Badgers could be his first real shot at a big-time gig. Notre Dame's offense is rolling with Riley Leonard at quarterback, and Guidugli could make a lot of sense for Wisconsin.
Jason Eck, Idaho head coach
Eck doesn't have any connections to Fickell, but he has a lot of connections to Wisconsin. He made a lot of headlines when Idaho gave Oregon a tough game in Week 1 this season, but the La Crosse, Wis., native is known for having a unique offense. He played offensive line for the Badgers from 1995-98, and a return could make sense for both parties.
Brian Hartline, Ohio State wide receivers coach
Hartline has become one of the most well-respected assistant coaches in the country. He's been Ohio State's wide receivers coach since 2018, but he's currently second fiddle to Chip Kelly on the offensive staff. He's coached a laundry list of elite pass-catchers with the Buckeyes, but he could finally be the No. 1 face of an offense with Wisconsin.
Sean Lewis, San Diego State head coach
Lewis played tight end at Wisconsin from 2004-07. He quickly rose up the coaching ranks, becoming head coach at Kent State in 2018, and he held that position until 2022. He was the offensive coordinator at Colorado in 2023 and he's now the head coach at San Diego State. His offenses have been explosive at every stop, and a return to Madison could be next.