Media covering Rutgers believes Wisconsin is the 'walking wounded'
How wounded are the Wisconsin Badgers? According to media covering the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Saturday's game in Piscataway will be against the "beat-up Badgers."
Sure, it's true that wide receiver Will Pauling is dealing with a leg injury that he suffered in last week's 52-6 win over Purdue, but he was seen practicing this week and he could be on the field Saturday. Any other really notable injuries? Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL in Week 3 against Alabama and running back Chez Mellusi has stepped away from the program to get healthy, but those are issues the Badgers have already adjusted to.
Braedyn Locke was thrown into the fire against 'Bama and then made his first start of the season against Purdue. After connecting with Vinny Anthony II for a long touchdown in the first quarter, Locke struggled and threw two first-half interceptions before getting hot in the second half and finding Trech Kekahuna for a pair of touchdowns. In the end, Locke threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns and Kekahuna was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Even without Pauling, the 1-2 punch of Anthony II and Kekahuna is explosive. And Oklahoma running back transfer Tawee Walker stepped into the lead back role nicely against Purdue.
"I take everything that happened against Purdue with a massive grain of salt," said Rutgers beat reporter Brian Fonseca on the Rutgers Rant podcast.
"Trying to get a grasp on this Wisconsin team is interesting. They haven't looked good but then you look at who they've lost to and it's not a bad 3-2 when you've lost to USC and Alabama, but people are losing their you know what up there in Cheeseland," said Steve Politi, longtime sports columnist from The Star-Ledger, who co-hosts the podcast.
Politi then referenced a campus newspaper in Madison that apparently suggested the Badgers are "stuck in mediocrity," which got Patrick Lanni, the Rutgers beat reporter for NJ Advance Media, to recognize that Wisconsin has 23 consecutive winning seasons.
Rutgers is favored at home by 2.5 points and all three Rutgers reporters see the Badgers leaving with a loss.
"I think Rutgers is better than Wisconsin and especially when Wisconsin is the walking wounded without a quarterback, without its starting running back, without potentially two starting wide receivers who are questionable, without their left tackle who exited last week's game early," Fonseca said. "I think they're going to dominate from start to finish," Fonseca said, offering a score prediction of 34-13."
"I think Wisconsin's defense gets a bad rep because of who they've played. I think people are underselling Wisconsin a little bit," Lanni said. "I see 17-13, could go either way but I'm going to go with Rutgers to do the things that they've done at home an execute in big moments."
"I think it's going to be, not an easy victory, but a comfortable win for the Scarlet Knights. I'm going 30-20, Politi said.
It's probably going to be a dogfight, but Wisconsin might've found another gear against the Boilermakers and if it translates week-to-week they could be set to play at a much higher level than Rutgers experts think they'll see.