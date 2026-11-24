This season, Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has received national attention for the job he has done with the defense in Madison.

The list of nominees for the 2026 Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football, was released on Tuesday and includes Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who is in his fourth season with the Badgers.

Here are the 60 nominees for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach: pic.twitter.com/zt9uZpI8GV — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 24, 2026

The Badgers have dealt with their share of problems this season, but the defense has been a positive for the team, especially in Big Ten play.

The Badgers are currently ranked first in the Big Ten in opponent yards per play, passing touchdowns allowed, passing yards per attempt allowed and opponent plays of 20 or more yards.

Opponents are averaging 4.18 yards per play against the Badgers in Big Ten play, the best mark in the conference. Wisconsin has given up just five passing touchdowns in Big Ten play, allowing opponents to average 6.0 yards per passing attempt.

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The Badgers are currently fourth in the Big Ten in terms of overall points allowed per game, giving up an average of 15.9 points in Big Ten play.

Mike Tressel Has Helped Develop Wisconsin's Young Defensive Talent

Wisconsin Badgers defensive Coordinator Mike Tressel runs through a drill during fall training camp at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper Catalano currently leads the Big Ten in tackles with 100, while Mason Posa is third in the conference with 86 tackles. Posa is a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

Before coming to Wisconsin, Tressel served as the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bearcats for two seasons alongside head coach Luke Fickell. His defense in 2025 was ranked 15th in the country in rushing defense (105.3 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (323.5 yards per game). Tressel was named the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022 while serving as the defensive coordinator for the Bearcats.

This is the second time Tressel has been nominated for the Broyles Award. He was previously nominated for the award in 2018 while serving as the defensive coordinator for Michigan State.

The list of nominees will be reduced to 15 semifinalists on Dec. 1, with the five finalists being announced on Dec. 8. The winner will be announced at the Broyles Award banquet on Feb. 11.