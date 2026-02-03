Some opportunities are too good to pass up.

For Jayden Everett, coaching the running backs at Wisconsin was exactly that.

"The opportunity to be the running back's coach at the University of Wisconsin is something that, if you aspire to be one of the best in the country, this is it." Everett said.

The Badgers historical success at the running back position has been well documented. They're tied with Texas for the most Doak Walker Award winners by any school, with the awards being won by Ron Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012), Melvin Gordon (2014) and Jonathan Taylor (2018, 2019).

But past reaching the pinnacle of his position, Everett was looking for a place full of good people who did things the right way.

𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨: 𝘐𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵@CoachJ_Everett sits down with @coachgrimey to talk about his journey, his coaching philosophy, and the opportunity to build in one of the most tradition-rich RB rooms in college football. pic.twitter.com/dGeRh6835L — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 2, 2026

The veteran coach is entering his 18th season on the sidelines and had a clear list of wants if he were to leave Minnesota after one season as the Golden Gophers' running backs coach.

"You do it for 18 years... and you kind of know what you want things to look like," Everett said. "You're always hunting good people."

Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes was one of those people. Everett hadn't worked with Grimes in the past but knew of the play-caller's reputation for treating players the right way and going about his business properly.

Everett also had a previous relationship with new offensive line coach Eric Mateos. The two worked on the same staff in 2012 at Hutchinson Community College.

One of the final selling points for Everett was the way that Luke Fickell-led teams have played in the past.

"I've heard a lot about him, I've been an opponent of his. I've played against him and his teams," Everett said of Fickell. "I've loved how they've played, and just the opportunity to work with him, work with (Grimes), being at the University of Wisconsin, that's an opportunity that you just don't pass up.

