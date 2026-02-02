Wisconsin’s No. 1 recruit for the 2027 class is already a major in-state recruiting weapon for Badgers
In this story:
The Wisconsin Badgers are already receiving dividends from landing the No. 1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin for the 2027 recruiting class.
He's taking it upon himself to help bring more top in-state recruits with him to Madison.
Four-star tight end Korz Loken from Iola-Scandinavia committed to the Badgers on January 10, and he wasted no time getting to work on some of his fellow Wisconsin high school football stars.
The Badgers already have three in-state recruits committed for 2027, and Loken has been a consistent presence on social media and in visits to attract more.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
He has been on campus for junior day visits with a number of uncommitted recruits in the state, helping show them why he's excited to play his college football in Madison.
He has also been vocal about pushing in-state kids towards the Badgers on social media.
When a running back like Kingston Allen from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay posts about a visit to UW, Loken is right there to share it and add his encouragement to come to Madison.
The same thing is true for some of the top offensive linemen in the state, like Cole Reiter from Germantown.
Loken frequently shares his social media posts and pushes him toward the Badgers.
It's a valuable recruiting tool for Luke Fickell to have. It's one thing to have coaches and team staff trying to convince a player to come. That's what they're paid to do.
It's another thing to have a rising high school senior actively campaigning to get players to a program he hasn't even officially signed with yet.
It's a sign of strong belief in the direction of the program and signals that Loken isn't looking to flip to any other schools in the coming months.
He's the exact type of prospect Wisconsin wants to have in its state and at its flagship univeristy.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- Badgers' Week 1 opponent poaches former Wisconsin safety from Bret Bielema's coaching staff at Illinois
Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.