Wisconsin’s No. 1 recruit for the 2027 class is already a major in-state recruiting weapon for Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are already receiving dividends from landing the No. 1 recruit in the state of Wisconsin for the 2027 recruiting class.

He's taking it upon himself to help bring more top in-state recruits with him to Madison.

Four-star tight end Korz Loken from Iola-Scandinavia committed to the Badgers on January 10, and he wasted no time getting to work on some of his fellow Wisconsin high school football stars.

The Badgers already have three in-state recruits committed for 2027, and Loken has been a consistent presence on social media and in visits to attract more.

He has been on campus for junior day visits with a number of uncommitted recruits in the state, helping show them why he's excited to play his college football in Madison.

Had another great Junior Day visit today! Thank you @BadgerFootball for having me down once again. Badger Nation, let’s continue working on these 2027 and 2028 recruits! Show them that Madtown is home!!! @isaacmiller_27 pic.twitter.com/Q8olpH8h3f — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) January 31, 2026

He has also been vocal about pushing in-state kids towards the Badgers on social media.

When a running back like Kingston Allen from Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay posts about a visit to UW, Loken is right there to share it and add his encouragement to come to Madison.

You know where home is!!! 🦡🦡🦡 https://t.co/cBgcUPZcAy — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) January 25, 2026

The same thing is true for some of the top offensive linemen in the state, like Cole Reiter from Germantown.

Loken frequently shares his social media posts and pushes him toward the Badgers.

Let’s make this dude a badger 🦡 https://t.co/SraNWgFd7J — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) January 25, 2026

It's a valuable recruiting tool for Luke Fickell to have. It's one thing to have coaches and team staff trying to convince a player to come. That's what they're paid to do.

It's another thing to have a rising high school senior actively campaigning to get players to a program he hasn't even officially signed with yet.

Oh we know where home is! ➡️ 🦡🦡🦡 https://t.co/zKvcrP9XUg — 💥 Korz Loken 💥 (@KorzLoken) January 26, 2026

It's a sign of strong belief in the direction of the program and signals that Loken isn't looking to flip to any other schools in the coming months.

He's the exact type of prospect Wisconsin wants to have in its state and at its flagship univeristy.

