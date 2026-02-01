Badgers' Week 1 opponent poaches former Wisconsin safety from Bret Bielema's coaching staff at Illinois
The Wisconsin connections for the Badgers' Week 1 game against Notre Dame keep growing.
This time, it comes at the expense of former Badgers coach Bret Bielema and rival Illinois.
The Fighting Irish are poaching the Fighting Illini's defensive coordinator, who happens to be former Wisconsin safety Aaron Henry.
Henry was an All-Big Ten safety for the Badgers who recorded seven interceptions across his playing career under Bielema in Madison, including two pick sixes in 2010.
He was part of the 2011 Rose Bowl team and won back-to-back Big Ten Championships.
He joined Bielema's coaching staff at Illinois in 2021 as a defensive backs coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2023.
Henry is heading to Notre Dame to be co-defensive coordinator with another former Badgers coach on the Fighting Irish staff, who coached him during his time playing in Madison.
He'll work alongside defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who was Bielema's defensive backs coach and then defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2010-2012.
Ash had a brief stint as the head coach at Rutgers and spent some time coaching in the NFL before coming to Notre Dame last year.
Another Badgers coach from the Bielema era is also on the Fighting Irish staff.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was Wisconsin's tight ends coach from 2008-2011. He left for Pittsburgh to work under Paul Chryst but then followed Chryst back to Madison in 2015 as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.
Rudolph, Ash and Henry won't get the opportunity to return to Camp Randall Stadium specifically for their Week 1 matchup in Wisconsin, as the Badgers' season-opener will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Still, the game will feature an abundance of UW connections to kick off 2026.
