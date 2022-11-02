Wisconsin football offers 11 players at Mater Dei High School

A week after extending a slew of new scholarship offers across the country during the bye week, and one day after landing their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff had their most significant day of offers to date on Tuesday night.

Looking to make a splash at Mater Dei High School in California, the Badgers offered a whopping 11 sophomores and juniors at the powerhouse school located in Santa Ana, California, and winners of the 2021 National title.

Currently ranked as one of the top schools in the country, Mater Dei is known for pumping out some of the most talented prospects in the country, including former Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinhart and Bryce Young.

The aggressive approach by Jim Leonhard and the staff surely resonated with the players and coaches at Mater Dei, and it will now be interesting to see if Wisconsin can create any inroads. UW hasn't landed a player from the nationally-ranked high school since 2015 when they signed Olive Sagapulo and Kyle Penninston.

Here is an overview of each player offered by the Badgers.

2024 WR Jack Ressler

Three-star wide receiver Jack Ressler took to Twitter to announce his offer from Wisconsin. Rated as the No. 65 wide receiver in the junior class and the No. 40 player in California, he has the tools to be a big-time collegiate receiver. The 5-foot-11 athlete is a multi-year contributor on the varsity team, and he currently has 425 receiving yards and three touchdown in eight games played this year.

In addition to Wisconsin, Ressler has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and USC.

2024 safety Jeilani Davis

One of the top players on Mater Dei's defense, safety Jeilani Davis, also earned an offer from the Badgers. The 6-foot-1 athlete also holds offers from Colorado, Louisville, and USC at this time, but his offer list will likely grow in the coming months.

Playing on the varsity for a second consecutive year, Davis has 30 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery in seven games as a junior this season. He ranks as the No. 40 safety in the country and the No. 49 player overall in California for the 2024 cycle by 247 Sports.

2024 LB Tanner Williams

A three-star linebacker, Tanner Williams ranks as the No. 36 player at his position nationally and the No. 63 player in California in the 2024 class by 247 Sports. Also holding an offer from Colorado State, the Badgers are one of the first schools to pull the trigger with the 6-foot-1 linebacker prospect. Playing in six games this season, the junior linebacker has 27 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks this season, according to MaxPreps.

2024 OL Brandon Baker

Top-100 offensive tackle Brandon Baker is one of the headliners from Tuesday's busy night of offers. A top-10 player in Calofornia, he is an exceptional athlete and one of the very best offensive line prospects in the country for his grade.

Wisconsin is just the lates school to offer Baker, who has also earned offers from Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

2024 QB Elijah Brown

Wisconsin also offered consensus four-star quarterback Elijah Brown who is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. A top-50 prospect in the country, Brown has an offer from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Stanford, and USC among others.

He is the sixth quarterback to earn an offer from the Badgers in the 2024 class, and is the highest remaining offered target at the position for Wisconsin, according to 247 Sports.

2024 LB Ramere Davis

Another talented linebacker from Mater Dei, junior Ramere Davis also came away with an offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday. Davis is a three-star prospect in the 2024 class, and ranks as the No. 54 linebacker in the nation and is the No. 85 player in California for his grade level. Davis is also considering offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, and UNLV at this juncture.

2024 OL DeAndre Carter

Biggest player (literally) to earn an offer from Wisconsin this week is 2024 offensive lineman DeAndre Carter, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 340 pounds. A consensus four-star prospect, he has offers from all over the country, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC to name a few. Likely to play along the interior at the college level, he is a top-100 prospect overall and could push for 5-star status when all is said and done.

2024 DL Aydin Breland

Another four-star and top-100 prospect in the junior class, defensive lineman aydin Breland also added an offer from Wisconsin on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle is a uber talent player that the Badgers would love to add to their defensive line in the future.

Breland has six tackles for loss and three sacks this season in seven games, and holds offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington, in addition to Wisconsin.

2024 NT Kaho Tuihalamaka

Three-star nose tackle Kaho Tuihalamaka also earned an offer from Wisconsin this week, as the Badgers stand alongside Hawaii and Oklahoma State in contention for the 340 pound prospect out of California.

Wisconsin found success with Olive Sagapolu out of Mater Dei, maybe Tuihalamaka will carry on the tradition at nose tackle.

2025 RB Jordon Davison

Just a sophomore, 2025 running back Jordon Davison is already a five-star talent and has offers from seemingly everyone at this stage. The Badgers join a laundry list of schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC among others.

The 6-foot, 210 tailback ranks as the No. 1 ball-carrier in the country early on, and has rushed for over 1,100 yards with 11 touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry this season per MaxPreps.

2025 WR Marcus Harris

One of the top young wide receivers out West, 2025 wide-out Marcus Harris has put together a big season so far as only a sophomore for Mater Dei. Playing in 10 games, Harris has 539 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the year, and as a result, has an ever-growing offer list. In addition to the Badgers, Harris boasts Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas, and Utah.

