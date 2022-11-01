Skip to main content

Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class

The Wisconsin Badgers have identified their top quarterback target in the 2023 class, offering Cole LaCrue out of Colorado on Monday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram was confident that the Wisconsin Badgers would get a quality quarterback in the 2023 class back in fall camp.

After months of evaluation, it appears the Badgers have finally identified their top target in Cole LaCrue out of Bloomfield, Colorado.

On Monday, Wisconsin became the latest school to offer the quarterback from Bloomfield High School.

At 6-foot-2, LaCrue is an intriguing quarterback prospect with the ability to extend plays with his legs. Also a standout baseball player, LaCrue possesses the arm talent necessary to be a quarterback at the Power-5 level and a high degree of potential given his athleticism.

The Badgers have been in contact with LaCrue since the summer, and the Colorado native actually visited Madison for the Washington State game earlier this year. LaCrue told All Badgers that he is speaking with UW about scheduling a return trip for an official visit soon, but that he also has official visits upcoming with Colorado and Tulane, both of whom recently offered the quarterback.

Rated as a three-star quarterback by 247 Sports, LaCrue is considered the No. 19 player in Colorado for his grade and is also generating interest from Northwestern and Louisana Tech late in the process.

A multi-year starter for his high school team, LaCrue threw for 2,365 yards (62% completion percentage) and 21 touchdowns, with another 558 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a junior in 11 games. This year, LaCrue has helped lead his team to an undefeated regular season, playing in nine games so far. The senior quarterback has improved his completion percentage to 64.6% and has thrown 21 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions, with 627 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a runner. 

LaCrue told All Badgers that the offer from Wisconsin is "a huge opportunity" and a scholarship that he's "been pushing for, for months." With an offer from the Badgers officially in hand, LaCrue "loves the city and the fans that come with it" at Wisconsin, adding that "I am a guy that thrives off of energy and passion and if I have the stadium going crazy and being super supportive, then it’s a place I can see myself succeeding at." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The new offer to LaCrue comes on the same day as the Badgers landing their first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from cornerback Austin Alexander, and immediately proceeds the bye week in which the staff was actively recruiting across the country.

Wisconsin hopes to add LaCrue to its 13-member class that currently ranks outside the top 50 in the country but still has room to grow with missing pieces at quarterback and tight end, as well as room for other best-available players on both sides of the ball.

With the Badgers losing redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill to the transfer portal a few weeks ago, and senior backup Chase Wolf likely to exhaust his eligibility, Wisconsin is scheduled to only have three quarterbacks on their roster next season. As a result, LaCrue is arguably one of the top remaining targets for the Badgers and a key recruit to monitor over the next two months.

You can check out some highlights of LaCrue in action below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bloomfield High School (Colorado) quarterback celebrates a big play.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football offers 3-star QB Cole LaCrue in the 2023 class

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler running against Illinois State
Football

Wisconsin Badgers depth chart and injury report versus Maryland

By Matt Belz
Bucky Badger running with a Wisconsin Badgers flag in pregame.
Recruiting

2024 defensive back Austin Alexander commits to Wisconsin

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl celebrates a made basket for the Badgers.
Basketball

Wisconsin wins exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire 76-45

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin forward Chris Hodges holding the basketball on offense during the Red-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: Five players looking to take the next step

By Matt Belz
Cornerback Kaj Sanders celebrating a touchdown for Bergen Catholic High School (Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: Eight new offers go out this week

By Matt Belz
The Wisconsin flag being waved after a scoring play at Camp Randall Stadium.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football adds 2023 in-state walk-on Zack Mlsna

By Matt Belz
Wisconsin shooting guard Connor Essegian shooting a three-pointer during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Kohl Center.
Basketball

Wisconsin men's basketball: Three newcomers to watch

By Matt Belz