One Question for Every Projected Starter on Wisconsin Football's Defense

With fall camp just a few days out, the Wisconsin football season is about to kick into high gear.

Under the August Midwestern sun, jobs will be won and lost. Roles will be solidified. Players will rise and fall up the depth chart. No shortage of hard decisions await the coaching staff.

As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI poses one question for each projected starter on Wisconsin football's defense:

DL Hammond Russell IV

Wisconsin defensive lineman Russell Hammond IV. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Does Russell's leadership turn into production?

Russell was one of the first players head coach Luke Fickell praised unprompted this spring. In his sixth year of college ball, the former West Virginia Mountaineer has seen it all. Can that veteran leadership and maturity translate to a productive season in the trenches of the Big Ten?

DL Charles Perkins

Does Perkins reach his preferred playing weight?

This spring, Perkins told reporters he's looking to get down to something in the neighborhood of 315 to 320 pounds. He was listed on the updated fall roster at 333 pounds. There's little doubt that "Perc 30" is going to play a big role this fall, but it'll be interesting to see how much is playing weight factors into his snap count.

OLB Sebastian Cheeks

What kind of leap does Cheeks take in year five?

This is one of the biggest questions facing the entire defense. The coaching staff has publicly put a lot on Cheeks' plate, challenging him to make the same leap going into his final year that Darryl Peterson did last fall. Cheeks has a great get-off and certainly brings some juice on the edge; can he make it happen over the course of a full season?

OLB Tyreese Fearbry

Can Fearbry unlock his athletic potential?

Consistency — in every facet — was the biggest issue for the Kentucky transfer last fall. His actual play, his maturity; they all wavered throughout the course of the season. Not that he got many opportunities to prove himself regardless. That'll change in 2026. Has his play truly "leveled out" like defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said this spring?

ILB Mason Posa

Wisconsin LB Mason Posa. | Christian Borman.

What can Posa do in a full season as a starter?

Posa is poised for a massive year as a true sophomore. He was Wisconsin's best defender despite only starting five games last fall. What can the young phenom do across 12 starts?

ILB Cooper Catalano

Where does Catalano grow as a sophomore?

Like Posa, Catalano is also primed for an enormous year. He too was one of the Badgers' best defenders last season despite just five starts. But where does his game grow? Pass rush? Pass coverage? Does he make more splash plays (takeaways, TFLs, ect) this fall? It'll be fascinating to watch this young pair of linebackers develop as sophomores.

CB Javan Robinson

Wisconsin cornerback Javan Robinson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Does Robinson help solve Wisconsin's man coverage issues?

This will still be a zone-heavy team under defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. But Wisconsin acknowledged it needed to be able to play more man coverage this season, and that's an area where new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples supposedly excels. Again, this defense will still play plenty of zone, but how does Robinson look on an island?

CB Jai'mier Scott

Just how good is the second-year cornerback?

Scott isn't locked into this role yet; he still has to beat out Eric Fletcher and Cai Bates for the CB2 spot opposite Robinson. But Scott was one of the most impressive players during spring ball, and his coaches rave about his potential. Assuming he does wind up earning a starting role, the question is simple. Just how good is Scott when the bullets start flying?

CB Bryce West

Can West stay healthy?

Having watched West's tape and knowing his pedigree, there's little doubt in my mind that the Ohio State transfer is going to significantly raise the bar at nickel corner for the Badgers. But can he stay on the field? His backup, Raphael Dunn, only played 10 defensive snaps in his true freshman year. A serious injury to West could severely handicap this secondary.

Safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Wisconsin safety Marvin Burks Jr. | Christian Borman.

What kind of effect does Burks' presence have on the back end?

Burks is a grizzled veteran who's coming off two years of starting experience in the SEC at Missouri. Safeties coach Jack Cooper raved about his confidence this spring, and how that's helped others around him play at a high level as well. Just how big of an impact does Burks have on the Badgers' much-maligned secondary, not just with his individual play but with his leadership and swagger?

Safety Matt Jung

Can Matt Jung make splash plays in 2026?

At D-III Bethel college, Jung was a big play machine; he notched 16 interceptions and six pick-sixes across two years. Last fall, he developed into a reliable starting safety by the end of the season, but he didn't get his hands on the ball much. Does that change in his final season of college ball?