Projecting Wisconsin Football's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Fall Camp Begins

The long, dreary offseason has almost run its course. Following Big Ten Media Days, Wisconsin football has a brief break before it kicks the preseason into high gear.

The Badgers' local media day is scheduled for Aug. 5, while fall practice begins the following day. Wisconsin is slated to hit the practice field 15 times in Madison, with fall camp culminating in a scrimmage on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Before the Badgers kick off fall camp, Badgers On SI offers a starting lineup projection for Week 1:

Quarterback

Wisconsin football quarterback Colton Joseph | Christian Borman

No. 1 Colton Joseph (3rd year) No. 2 Ryan Hopkins (1st year)

While Joseph has been penciled in as the Badgers' starter since January, the battle for backup quarterback should be quite entertaining. As much as Louisville transfer Deuce Adams looks like a capable player, it's hard to ignore the Hopkins hype train that appears nowhere close to slowing down.

Running Back

Wisconsin running backs Bryan Jackson (left) and Darrion Dupree (right). | Christian Borman.

No. 1 Abu Sama (4th year) No. 2 Darrion Dupree (3rd year) No. 3 Bryan Jackson (3rd year)

Not only is this a highly touted room in terms of pedigree, Jayden Everett's group of running backs looks pretty well-rounded. The Iowa State transfer Sama can do it all, while Dupree looks like a third-down receiving back and Jackson is a big, powerful runner at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin wide receiver Eugene Hilton. | Christian Borman.

WR WR SLOT Chris Brooks JR. (5th year) Jaylon Domingeaux (4th year) Tyrell Henry (5th year) Eugene Hilton (2nd year) Malachi Coleman (4th year) Shamar Rigby (3rd year)

I went back and fourth between Domingeax and Hilton, but I ultimately expect both players to get plenty of reps this fall. Domingeax began to come on towards the end of the spring; it could be a matter of who gets hot at the end of fall ball. Otherwise, Brooks and Henry should both be locked into their respective starting roles.

Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris. | Christian Borman.

No. 1 Jacob Harris (4th year) No. 2 Grant Stec (3rd year) No. 3 Ryan Schwendeman (5th year) OR Emmett Bork (2nd year)

Past Harris, it's difficult to predict how this tight end room will play out. Bork drew a lot of praise this spring and looks poised to earn a handful of snaps, however meager they might be. Stec looks ready for an extended role after tight ends coach Nate Letton said he expanded his route tree this offseason.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin OL Coach Eric Mateos runs through a drill with OT Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

LT LG C RG RT PJ Wilkins (4th year) Colin Cubberly (3rd year) Austin Kawecki (5th year) Emerson Mandell (3rd year) Kevin Heywood (3rd year) Lucas Simmons-Johansson (4th year) Blake Cherry (2nd year) Ryan Cory (3rd year) Stylz Blackmon (3rd year) Barrett Nelson (5th year)

The projected offensive line hasn't changed much since the start of the spring, but left tackle is the spot to keep an eye on. Wilkins should have a slight lead, but Simmons-Johansson began to push him at the end of spring ball and apparently has had one heck of a summer.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin DL Charles Perkins. | Christian Borman.

Hammond Russell (6th year) Charles Perkins (5th year) Junior Poyser (4th year) Dillan Johnson (3rd year)

Wisconsin once again has a handful of massive, experienced linemen to deploy in the defensive trenches. That should help the Badgers remain strong against the run, and the Buffalo transfer Poyser has a little pass-rush juice as well (5.5 sacks with the Bulls last season).

Outside Linebacker

Wisconsin OLB Nick Clayton. | Christian Borman.

Sebastian Cheeks (5th year) Tyreese Fearbry (5th year) Nick Clayton (2nd year) Justus Boone (6th year)

Like the defensive line, this is an experienced (if unproductive at the Big Ten level) bunch. Cheeks has some legit pass-rush ability off the edge; who can step up alongside him?

Inside Linebacker

Wisconsin LB Mason Posa. | Christian Borman.

Mason Posa (2nd year) Cooper Catalano (2nd year) Jon Jon Kamara (3rd year) Taylor Schaefer (4th year) Aaron Witt (6th year) Thomas Heiberger (3rd year)

The ILB position is interesting because Schaafer and Witt don't figure to play all that much behind Posa and Catalano, but that third ILB spot (or "STAR" in Mike Tressel's defense) should play a big role this year with the athletic duo of Kamara and Heiberger. They'll play in space, off the edge and in a handful of other creative alignments.

Cornerback

Wisconsin cornerback Eric Fletcher. | Christian Borman.

Field Cornerback Boundary Cornerback Nickel Javan Robinson (5th year) Jai'mier Scott (2nd year) Bryce West (3rd year) Eric Fletcher (3rd year) Cai Bates (3rd year) Raphael Dunn (3rd year)

This is another position that should be watched closely for the entirety of camp. The boundary corner spot looks to be up for grabs between Scott, Fletcher and Bates, although the latter is likely more of a long-shot. Scott was one of the most impressive players in the spring, while Fletcher is blazing fast and has Power Four starting experience. Buckle up.

Safety

Wisconsin safety Carson Van Dinter. | Christian Borman.

Marvin Burks Jr. (4th year) Matt Jung (5th year) Cairo Skanes (2nd year) Carson Van Dinter (3rd year)

This is a more experienced, deeper safety room for the Badgers in 2026. The two starting roles don't look to be up for grabs, but Skanes and Van Dinter should still see the field this fall when Wisconsin goes into its more exotic packages.