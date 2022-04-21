Skip to main content

Wisconsin spring football: head coach Paul Chryst discusses spring practice No. 14

A recap of what Chryst had to say about his team after Thursday's spring practice.

Spring football is coming to a close for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Thursday marked the second-to-last practice for the Badgers, and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst took time to discuss his impressions of the past five weeks and several other topics with local media members following a practice.

Here are some of the highlights from Paul Chryst's final press conference of the spring:

  • Chryst began the press conference by discussing the value and importance of spring ball, noting that "it is unique in that you focus on the individual as much as you do the team."
  • Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo, and Brady Schipper are players that were unable to go this spring that Chryst anticipates "will be able to help us" come fall.
  • When asked about the quarterback position, Chryst noted that "throughout spring there were times and days where it was good, and I thought there were [times] you say that can't be." Chryst would go on and say "you can't continue to make the same mistakes," and highlight that both Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf made plays but need to learn from this spring to become more consistent.
  • On the topic of players who used spring ball as a launching off point towards a role come fall, Chryst mentioned Orgon transfer Isaac Townsend and the entire defensive line as a a group that stood out. He also mentioned the inside linebacker position as a spot where spring helped figure out the rotation.
  • Chryst appears comfortable with the running back room, when healthy. He does not sounds like a coach looking to bring in someone via the transfer portal.
  • To close out the press conference, Chryst discussed the trust that freshman cornerback Ricardo Hallman gained with the staff and within himself this spring, which has resulted in him making plays. As a result, Hallman has put together "a really good spring," according to the head coach. 

You can watch the entire interview below...

