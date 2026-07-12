Player Previews: Is Ole Miss Transfer PJ Wilkins the Man for the Job at Left Tackle?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with another potential plug-and-play offensive lineman, Ole Miss transfer PJ Wilkins.

2025 Stats

Nine games, two starts (left, right guard), 186 offensive snaps

Overview

Wilkins was something of a wild card upon his transfer to Madison. Sure, the big man in the offensive trenches had SEC pedigree and began the 2025 campaign as a starter for Ole Miss, but he also lost that job two games into the season and having started his career at Charlotte, looked like something of a journeyman.

Still, the lineman has a lot of tools at his disposal, namely has frame (currently listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, easily the heaviest of Wisconsin's projected starting offensive linemen). New offensive line coach Eric Mateos wasted little time tossing Wilkins into the fire, and during spring camp he was the Badgers' starting left tackle.

"PJ is interesting because he’s played more guard in games, however, as we started to get to know him, we felt like he was a guy who…has tackle feet and an incredible wingspan," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said.

Wilkins has excellent mass for the blindside tackle spot and the Badgers are clearly enamored with his potential. Nonetheless, it's certainly a little nerve-wracking to have such an important position manned by a player learning on the fly.

“PJ is a guy that I thought is a little out of position. He’s not 6-7, but he’s got extremely long arms and long legs," Mateos said. "Knowing PJ, I thought his body and his skillset was more fit for tackle.”

Best-Case Scenario

Wilkins is off to a great start in Madison, taking over the starting left tackle gig immediately and consistently drawing praise from teammates and coaches alike. If things continue to go according to plan, Wilkins holds onto the starting blindside tackle role throughout fall camp and doesn't look back.

In this scenario, the former Rebel makes the Badgers' staff look very smart for kicking him out to tackle. His mass and wingspan make up for his lack of height and he develops into one of the better tackles in the conference, settling a position that's been in rough shape recently in Madison. Wilkins winds up forming a dynamic tackle duo with Kevin Heywood, and after a very strong first season with Wisconsin, the NFL beckons.

“PJ has done a great job of coming in with an open voice. His voice was heard since day one. He has that leadership about him. And he’s a big dude, so he gets the job done for sure," Heywood said of Wilkins. "He’s a great guy, hanging out with him outside of football has been great. He just brings a passion to this game. You can see on the field he’s hungry to be a great player, and I enjoy that about him.”

Worst-Case Scenario

It's easy to see the physically gifted Wilkins developing into a force to be reckoned with on the offensive line. But it's also just as easy to see him being something of a poor substitute for a more experienced offensive tackle; the Ole Miss transfer could have one of the widest gaps between his floor and his ceiling on the team.

If things go awry for Wilkins, he makes the staff's evaluation look rough. Despite his physical gifts, he's not a fit at offensive tackle and is overmatched at one of the most crucial positions on offense. The fact that he's playing out-of-position becomes extremely evident and Wisconsin's left tackle position remains a revolving door. In a worst-case scenario, Wilkins probably gets benched for Florida State transfer Lucas Simmons-Johansson.

Prediction

I see Wilkins holding down the starting left tackle spot throughout fall camp and earning a starting role on Wisconsin's initial two-deep. After that, it's anyone's guess.

I believe the fact that the Badgers have another promising player who's chomping at the bit for reps behind Wilkins (Simmons-Johansson) will do wonders. Last fall, Wisconsin had no depth at tackle. I don't see Wilkins being able to get complacent or relax, even if he locks down the starting gig early. That should certainly aid his performance.

Ultimately, there's a lot of ways this can go, but I see Wilkins' play falling somewhere smack dab in the middle of it all. I don't think he'll be an absolutely dominant left tackle, but I don't see him being a real liability either. It may take him a few games to settle in to a relatively new position, but at the moment, I think Wisconsin will be find at the blindside tackle spot with Wilkins out there.