Player Previews: LB Cooper Catalano Could Lead Wisconsin in Tackles

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with one of the Badgers' best overall players, inside linebacker Cooper Catalano.

2025 Stats

56 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4.5 TFLs, one PBU.

Overview

The state of Wisconsin's all-time high school football tackling leader wasted little time making his mark in the Cardinal and White.

Catalano and fellow true freshman inside backer Mason Posa emerged last fall as the room in front of them fell apart due to injuries and poor play. The pair made their starting debut against Oregon on Oct. 25 and never looked back. They finished as the top two leading tacklers on the team. Against Washington, Catalano recorded a whopping 19 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and a sack.

Catalano's nose for the football at the college level was apparent when I first laid eyes on him in spring practice back in 2025. He's simply incredibly instinctual with an elite feel for the game. He tracks the football like a heat-seeking missile, and is absolutely elite against the run while adding some juice in blitz packages as well.

“Cooper is more of that traditional backer with high mental capabilities, a guy that you can load up and do some of those things and operate the defense," inside backers coach Tuf Borland said this spring.

Alongside Posa, Catalano is half of arguably the best inside linebacker room in the Big Ten and potentially the country.

Best-Case Scenario

Cooper Catalano (left), Mason Posa (center) and Tuf Borland (right). | Christian Borman.

Catalano could lead Wisconsin in tackles this fall. That's well within reason after the freshman season he just had. Both he and Posa should absolutely stuff the stat sheet, but while Posa has a knack for the big plays (sacks, takeaways), Catalano is a pure tackling machine.

That's not to say Catalano can't make splash plays happen as well. In fact, in a best-case scenario, he likely tallies something in the neighborhood of five sacks, a handful of batted passes and a couple of turnovers forced, be it fumbles or interceptions. But again, 120 tackles is absolutely on the table in 2026.

If Catalano continues his ascent — which at this point, there's no reason to think he wouldn't — he and Posa cement themselves as the best one-two punch at inside linebacker this fall. In a perfect world, both players fill up the stat sheet and by season's end, there's real debate about who the better linebacker is. But the one thing no one debates? That they're both All-American-caliber players.

“There’s no doubt that those two have modeled everything we want to be from a program standpoint. From effort, energy, the way that they play the game is the way everyone should play the game," Borland continued.

Worst-Case Scenario

The only way I see a "worst-case scenario" unfolding for Catalano involves Wisconsin's defense completely crumbling, for whatever reason. If that were to happen, he and Posa would likely be asked to do almost everything: rush the passer, play the run and cover in space. Forced to take on too many responsibilities on an ailing defense, Catalano's natural development is hindered and his play takes a step back.

Prediction

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catalano is going to explode onto the national scene in 2026. His running mate Posa is almost there, but both players should become household names this fall. I do expect Catalano to lead the Badgers in tackles, and I do expect him to supplement that with a healthy amount of sacks, pass breakups and turnovers.

That should be quite the season for the sophomore. If all goes according to plan — and I imagine it does, at least for Catalano and Posa — the pair emerge as national defensive stars and pundits lament the fact that they still have one more year of college ball to go before they can take their talents to the NFL.