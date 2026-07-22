Player Previews: LB Jon Jon Kamara Adds a New Element to Wisconsin's Defense

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with a transfer who drew a lot of praise in spring ball, linebacker Jon Jon Kamara.

2025 Stats

13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks.

Overview

When Wisconsin signed Kamara out of the transfer portal, he didn't receive nearly as much hype or fanfare as some of the Badgers' other additions. Looking at the former three-star recruit and Kansas Jayhawk's stats last season, that's fair enough. But upon stepping foot in Madison, Kamara wasted no time making an impact.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound linebacker has excellent size and athleticism, and though Wisconsin has two stud inside backers in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, Kamara will play the "STAR," or third ILB position, in Mike Tressel's defense. He won't see the field constantly, but he'll be the top backup to the aforementioned starters and will certainly see some time in specific packages when the Badgers want three inside backers on the field.

“He’s a fun one. Compliments those two really well," inside linebackers coach Tuf Borland said this spring. "I think Jon Jon, with his athleticism, gives you a third backer that has that ability to play close to the edge but also put him to the field and make plays in space too.”

Thus, Kamara gives the Badgers the ability to deploy a bigger/heavier front while not losing much in terms of coverage or pass-rushing ability. Wisconsin envisions him as an off-ball linebacker who can line up all over the field.

Best-Case Scenario

Former Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Jon Jon Kamara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamara should control his own destiny in terms of his snap count and production. The staff clearly loves his potential; he'll get every chance to make an impact. It's what he does with those chances that'll determine what kind of season he has.

In a perfect world for Kamara, he proves to be one of Wisconsin's best inside linebackers in space/off the ball, while also adding some juice to a pass rush that may sorely need it. Those two traits alone would make him extremely valuable, and would make him a staple of the defense even if he isn't technically a starter.

Kamara becomes the Badgers' answer for bigger tight ends as well as their own pass rush that may go stagnant at times with an underwhelming outside linebacker room. He becomes a spark-plug; whenever the Badgers sub him in, you feel his impact even if he doesn't make the play, closing ground quickly or cranking up the heat off the edge.

That would probably translate to a few hundred snaps, 25-35 tackles, a handful of sacks and some other havoc numbers sprinkled in as well.

“Jon Jon Kamara," tight end Grant Stec responded this spring when asked who's stood out to him on defense. "He’s very good at snagging you away from the ball."

Worst-Case Scenario

Quite honetly, Kamara is in a very advantegeous position ahead of the 2026 season. He plays a unique position that not many players are vying for, and he's a unique athlete in his room.

Still, if things go awry for Kamara, he could potentially get surpassed by Thomas "Tommy Turbo" Heiberger, a rising third-year linebacker with a similar skillset; long, rangy and with the ability to play off the ball. Both players are set to man the STAR role this fall, with Kamara the No. 1 option at the moment and Heiberger the No. 2.

Prediction

I'm not sure that Kamara makes the biggest statistical impact in 2026, but I do see him as an important piece to the Badgers' defensive puzzle.

The linebacker adds a new toy for Borland, Tressel and company to play with, a new element this defense hasn't had at its disposal. I suspect we feel Kamara's impact — specifically, the expanded coverage ability he provides as well as his ability to close ground in a hurry and pressure the quarterback — more than we see it on the stat sheet.

20-something tackles, a couple sacks and a few PBUs seems about right for Kamara in his third year of college ball.