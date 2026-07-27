Player Previews: What can Fifth-Year OLB Tyreese Fearbry Provide the Badgers?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with a player on his last chance to make an impact, fifth-year outside linebacker Tyreese Fearbry.

2025 Stats

Seven tackles, 1.0 sacks (73 defensive snaps)

Overview

Fearbry was mostly an afterthought in 2025. The most memorable moment from the former Kentucky transfer's first season in Madison was when he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Iowa before the game even started, a boneheaded move that was a precursor to a complete shellacking at the hands of the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound outside backer has a lot of athletic upside and physical tools, but he has yet to put it all together on the field. Now, he's positioned to be one of the top outside linebackers in Matt Mitchell's room alongside players like Sebastian Cheeks, Justus Boone, Michael Garner and potentially Nick Clayton.

Depending on how the snaps in this room shake out, and how many dependable pass-rushers emerge, Fearbry's playing time could vary greatly. One of the ways he can ensure he sees the field? Becoming one of those dependable pass-rushers.

“It’s leveled out. We went out here and scrimmaged the other day, it was basically a 120-play scrimmage, and there weren't any ups and downs," defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said of Fearbry's play. "He would always play hard at times, but he would also play hard in the wrong direction, losing his mind.”

Best-Case Scenario

Former Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Tyreese Fearbry. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Again, Fearbry has a lot of the athletic tools necessary to succeed. He's got a nice, long frame and some real twitch on the edge. That aforementioned consistency Tressel noted is going to be key for the Pittsburgh native in his fifth season of college ball.

In a best-case scenario for Fearbry, he has a stellar fall camp and emerges as one of the better outside backers on the team. He thrives both setting edges on early downs and getting after the quarterback on passing downs, displaying a relentless motor and playing hard yet under control. He matures as a player, cutting out the obnoxious penalties, and instead puts that energy towards emptying the tank on every rep.

"I think the maturity," Fickell responded when asked what's stood out about Fearbry this offseason. "Knowing that he can play the game of football, he's got some talent. I think that's another one of those guys, second year in the program. They've heard things, they've seen things, they know what the expectations are like."

"He plays a lot of different spots, whether it's the edge or 4i to maybe even down inside. The beautiful thing about him is, it doesn't matter what you ask him to do, he's gonna do it with intensity and he's not gonna whine about it."

Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for Fearbry? His game and overall maturity and leadership don't take as many steps as was advertised this spring, and he puts together a similar season as he did in 2025; less than 10 tackles, under 100 snaps defensively.

With how unsettled this outside linebacker room looks behind Sebastian Cheeks, that's a distinct possibility that seems potentially just as likely as Fearbry breaking out in 2026. While he has a high ceiling, his floor its pretty low as well.

Prediction

I ultimately see Fearbry as anywhere from the No. 3 to No. 5 outside linebacker on this team. Either way, I don't see that translating to a whole lot of snaps for the former Wildcat. There should be plenty of rotation at outside linebacker, especially early on as Tressel and Mitchell look to determine who they need to deploy consistently, but with the upside of some of the other players in this room, it's hard to imagine an enormous role for Fearbry.

I expect the outside backer to have a marginally better statistical season in 2025, potentially in the neighborhood of 15 tackles and some quarterback pressure numbers, but I don't see Fearbry stuffing the stat sheet this fall.