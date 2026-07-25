Player Previews: What will OLB Justus Boone Bring From the Trenches of the SEC?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with Arkansas transfer outside linebacker Justus Boone.

2025 Stats

28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, one PBU.

Overview

Boone fits the mold of a handful of the outside linebackers Wisconsin has brought in via the transfer portal in recent seasons: quite large. At 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, he's currently the Badgers' second-biggest outside linebacker behind the hulking Michael Garner (6-foot-7, 309 pounds).

Wisconsin wants large outside linebackers who can set edges and stop the run on early downs, and given his size and skillset, that looks like exactly what Boone was brought here to do. However, he should be able to help out in the pass rush department as well, and if that's indeed the case, he could push for a starting role.

“Played a lot of ball in the SEC. Violent dude. 280-pound guy that’s violent. Very violent. And he’s got some feel and some pass-rush," outside backers coach Matt Mitchell said during spring ball.

Boone dealt with an injury that limited his participation during the spring, but that didn't stop him from making a positive impression on his defensive coordinator as well.

"Justus Boone, when he was rocking and rolling, you could just tell he's gonna be an impactful player," Mike Tressel added.

Best-Case Scenario

Former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Justus Boone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from returnee, fifth-year player and Big Ten Media Day representative Sebastian Cheeks, outside linebacker looks wide open for the Badgers. If Boone can channel that "violence" that Mitchell couldn't stop talking about into production, especially in terms of rushing the passer, he could very well become a starter this fall.

If that were to transpire, Boone is likely in line for the best season of his career, at least from a pass-rush standpoint. Around 30 tackles and about four to eight sacks seems like the ceiling for Boone this fall, and again, that's very much within the realm of possibility.

The former Razorback's size gives him a big leg up in this room, simply for getting on the field on early downs. Stopping the run is of the utmost importance for the Badgers, and Boone should be excellent in that department. If he can put it together as a pass-rusher, Wisconsin's defense will be a whole lot more dangerous.

"The other thing about Justus is that he’s really intelligent, he picked up on our defense really fast," Mitchell added. "The biggest thing that comes to mind is, he’s played in the SEC. He understands what it takes to play in the Big Ten.”

Worst-Case Scenario

Wisconsin's wide-open outside linebacker room is a blessing and a curse. If Boone can make a strong impression in fall camp when finally fully healthy, and proceed to lock down a sizable role early in the season, and then proceed to play well, he's in line for a career season.

If he struggles to stay on the field at fall camp due to whatever injury he was dealing with in the spring, or if his play is inconsistent for whatever reason, he could easily be surpassed by the myriad of other hungry players in this room chomping at the bit for reps. The talented sophomore Nick Clayton, the massive Michael Garner and the athletically gifted Tyreese Fearbry all come to mind as players that could surpass him if given the opportunity.

Boone, like many of the outside linebackers in Madison, has one of the biggest differences between his floor and his ceiling for 2026.

Prediction

This season could truly go any number of ways for Boone. In terms of the Badgers' projected top five outside linebackers, he could feasibly be anywhere from No. 2 through No. 5.

I see him somewhere in the middle. I think Boone doesn't quite earn a true "starting" role, but he should still get plenty of snaps each and every game as a rotational edge player. Wisconsin figures to throw its kitchen sink at the outside linebacker spot until playmakers emerge, and who's to say Boone isn't one of them? There's just a ton of projection involved here and with this entire room.