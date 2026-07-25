Player Previews: Can OLB Nick Clayton Live up to the Hype?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with one of the more exciting youngsters on the roster, sophomore OLB Nick Clayton.

2025 Stats

Two tackles (15 defensive snaps)

Overview

Clayton looks like the future of the Badgers' outside linebacker room, but if he's able to fast-track his development this offseason, he could very well be the present.

Outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell said that he intentionally burned Clayton's redshirt last year to get him a taste of Big Ten action. But overall, he speaks very fondly of the once highly-touted prospect.

"Sebastian (Cheeks) might be mad at me, but I think Clayton might be one of my best pass-rushers," he said this spring.

"What’s changed, he came in at 198 pounds…Now he’s up to 245, he’s getting way more violent setting edges and being way more disruptive in the run game. That’s where the biggest change has been from a physical development, that run game dominance.”

Clayton has transformed his body this offseason through Brady Collins' strength and conditioning program. He was always twitchy enough to have an excellent pass-rush off the edge, but now, he's big enough to be an every-down player.

“Man, I talk about it with my family all the time. It transformed my entire body and I look insane. I love it every single time I look at it," he said. “I put a lot of work in for sure. Just eating, maintaining, grinding with Coach Brady and all the guys.”

Best-Case Scenario

Wisconsin OLB Nick Clayton. | Christian Borman.

There's enough fifth-year players in this room to where a full-time starting role might feel out of the question, but I wouldn't be so sure. Wisconsin is desperately going to need pass-rushing juice off the edge this fall, and if Clayton is truly one of or the best pass-rusher in the room, it's going to be hard to keep him off the field.

In a best-case scenario for Clayton, he begins the season as a rotational player who's used situationally in third and obvious passing downs. But as he continues to shine in those limited reps, his opportunities increase. Eventually, he's a de-facto starting outside backer.

If that unfolds, Clayton's natural feel and get-off on the edge truly blossom this season. Not quite an every-down player due to some of the bigger edge-setting outside backers on the team like Michael Garner and Justus Boone, he still gets the lion's share of reps on passing downs opposite Cheeks and becomes one of the more pesky edge rushers in the conference. Even if he doesn't quite stuff the stat sheet, he primes himself for what should be a heck of a junior year in 2027.

“The kid’s a freak. He’s a freak of nature, god has blessed him no doubt genetically. He has traits that you just can’t coach. The pass-rush, the twitch, the instincts," Collins said. "He works his ass off."

Worst-Case Scenario

Clayton is a player whose arrow is pretty clearly pointing upwards. But if things go awry for the pass-rusher in 2026, it'll likely be due to him simply failing to secure enough snaps to make an impact.

Again, the top of this outside linebacker room is older and more experienced. Much of it is also bigger. Those are all things Wisconsin values heavily, especially up front in the defensive trenches. I see Clayton getting a chance to make an impact as a pass-rusher, but if he doesn't bring pressure off the edge pretty much right away, I'm not so sure how many chances he'll get before Mitchell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel turn to Boone, Garner, Fearbry or others.

In a worst-case for Clayton, he still plays and drastically increases his snap count from 2025, but his play and production don't live up to the hype he received this offseason and he's limited to a rotational role.

Prediction

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Clayton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think Clayton is going to surprise some people this year. It won't necessarily be a surprise internally, as the coaching staff has consistently raved about him this offseason. But even if he doesn't lock down a top-three role at OLB in terms of snap count, I see Clayton raising eyebrows whenever he gets a chance.

I think his natural pass-rush ability will jump off the television screen, and it'll become clear that he needs reps even if the Badgers' don't officially anoint him a starter. I see Clayton picking up something in the neighborhood of two to five of sacks, while notching one of the best pressure rates on the team.