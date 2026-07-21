Biggest Questions Facing Wisconsin Football Before Fall Camp

Though it may still feel like the dog days of the football offseason, the Badgers are hurling towards the start of fall camp, which comes right on the heels local and Big Ten media days.

Ahead of an absolutely critical year not just for Luke Fickell and his staff but for the entire program as a whole, Wisconsin appears to have patched up some of its key deficiencies from the dreadful 4-8 2026 campaign.

Couple that with a significantly easier schedule and a finally exciting starting quarterback, and there's probably as much hype surrounding the Badgers as their has been since Fickell's debut season in Madison.

Still, Wisconsin has a few key questions it needs to answer, some of which should get sorted out under the Midwestern August sun at fall camp. Below, Badgers On SI takes a look at the biggest questions facing the Badgers, both on the field and off, before camp gets underway:

Biggest On-Field Questions

Wisconsin WR Eugene Hilton | Christian Borman

Can playmakers emerge at wide receiver?

This is probably my biggest overall question about this football team. Wisconsin has a bevy of gifted receivers, but is anyone capable of emerging as a true top option in the Big Ten? We're about to find out, and the Badgers could be in a rough spot if playmakers don't emerge in new receivers' coach Ari Confessor's room.

Players like Jaylon Domingeaux and Eugene Hilton Jr. flashed at times throughout the spring, but no wide receiver had a consistently productive spring camp. That needs to change in the fall, otherwise Wisconsin is going to have a lot of questions at pass-catcher. It would be absolutely tragic if Colton Joseph's game translated perfectly to Jeff Grimes' offense, but his receivers consistently let him down.

Who's the backup quarterback?

This is a question that Wisconsin fans everywhere hope doesn't matter, of course. With the Badgers' recent run of horrific injury luck at quarterback, however, it's quite important, and it looks to be a two man race between Louisville transfer Deuce Adams and true freshman Ryan Hopkins.

Hopkins was the talk of spring ball and looks like the future of the position in Madison, but Adams is no slouch himself and brings plenty of intriguing tools to the table as well. Meanwhile, what does returnee Danny O'Neil offer when healthy in fall camp? Can he push for a respectable spot on the depth chart?

Who does the pass rush come from?

Wisconsin lost its two most productive edge rushers from last season in Mason Reiger and Darryl Peterson, both of whom were a big part of the Badgers' turnaround in terms of pressuring the quarterback last fall.

The No. 3 edge rusher, Sebastian Cheeks, is back and the staff is counting on him taking a sizable leap in his fifth year of college football. That's not entirely unreasonable, but Wisconsin also needs more on the edge. Who else is going to provide that pass-rushing juice?

Will it be true sophomore Nick Clayton, who the staff loves? Will it be former Kentucky transfer Tyreese Fearbry, who has all of the athletic tools in the world? What about the long, heavy Arkansas transfer Justus Boone? Realistically, the Badgers need at least two of those players in addition to Cheeks to take a major step forward this fall.

Biggest Off-Field Questions

University of Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Wisconsin hold onto its recruiting class?

The Badgers have done excellent work in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and currently boast a class that ranks No. 24 in the nation on 247Sports and No. 27 nationally on On3/Rivals.

However, as we saw last season, even the best-constructed classes mean nothing when your team falls apart on the field. The Badgers lost almost all of their top offensive pledges in the 2026 cycle and their recruiting class wound up ranking in the 60s nationally.

What happens on the field from September onwards is most important, but holding onto these recruits is an ongoing process. The 2027 class is one of the few things Fickell has going for him right now; he absolutely needs to keep it intact.

What kind of juice do new hires bring the football program?

New athletic director Shawn Eichorst is obviously the big one. What are his plans to help revitalize the football program, and where does he start this fall? Obviously, winning is ultimately what will drive fan engagement or the lack thereof, but does it feel like a new era this fall with Eichorst at the controls?

How about another smaller hire that's quietly made a massive impact this offseason: Director of Alumni Relations Bradie Ewing. The former Badgers' fullback has worked tirelessly this offseason to connect alumni of the football program with the current team and try to educate the 2026 Badgers on what the standard is and what it means to play Wisconsin football. How much do we notice those cultural differences this fall and into the season?