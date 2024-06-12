Previewing another busy Wisconsin football recruiting weekend
Official visit season rolls on this weekend, as Wisconsin is expected to host 10 more prospective 2025 high school recruits on campus.
Luke Fickell and the Badgers staff are building one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in the Big Ten. With 16 players already verbally committed, they currently have the No. 13 ranked class in the country according to 247Sports. This weekend gives them another opportunity to construct their ideal group of prospects for this cycle.
Verbally committed recruits (1)
Luke Emmerich, DB, Monticello, MN
Hailing from across the border, Emmerich will be the lone recruit on campus this weekend who is already committed to the Badgers. With other offers from USC, Washington and Minnesota, it will be important to keep him committed to the program ahead of National Signing Day.
Uncommitted recruits (9)
Mason Alexander, CB, Fishers, IN
Hailing from Fishers, Indiana, Alexander is a consensus top-300, four-star recruit. He would be a game-changing addition to Wisconsin's 2025 class.
Kamren Flowers, WR, West Bloomfield, MI
Flowers is an elite athlete, running a sub 11-second 100m dash time with ease on the track for West Bloomfield High School. He is the type of athlete Phil Longo needs in his offense.
John Foster, RB, Montvale, NJ
Wisconsin does not yet have a running back in its 2025 class, but Foster could be a great place to start.
Corey Costner, ATH, Nottingham, MD
As a versatile two-way player, Coster played both wide receiver and defensive back last season as a junior. He would be an intriguing addition to Wisconsin's program.
Jayden Shipps, CB, Severn, MD
The Badgers will have to compete against other official visits to Virginia, NC State and Maryland for the talented cornerback from the East Coast.
Drayden Pavey, DL, Cincinnati, OH
Listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Pavey is a stereotypical Big Ten defensive lineman. He would be a great prospect for Mike Tressel and his staff to develop.
Charles Bell, CB, Oakdale, CT
As one of three cornerbacks on campus this weekend, Wisconsin will have to compete against Iowa, Minnesota, Boston College and Rutgers for Bell.
*Erik Schmidt, K, Millwaukee, WI
Schmidt is getting recruited to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on (PWO). He is one of the best kickers in the entire country.
Kyler Garcia, DL, Nashville, TN
At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Garcia has interesting long-term traits for the Badgers' staff to develop if he were to commit to the school.