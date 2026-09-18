Prized Basketball Commit Leaving Wisconsin for Prep School—Should Badgers be Worried?

Wisconsin basketball is in the process of putting together a historic 2027 recruiting class.

The Badgers have three four-star commits in tow: combo guard Jalen Brown (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), wing Baboucarr Ann (Osseo, Minnesota) and center Jack Thelen (Osseo, Minnesota).

The haul currently sits at No. 4 in the country on 247Sports and No. 14 on On3/Rivals. But more meaningful than the high number next to the Motion W? The kinds of recruits Wisconsin has managed to reel in this cycle.

The Badgers have never historically managed to recruit elite, dynamic guards from the high school ranks. That's what players like, say, John Blackwell and Chucky Hepburn developed into, but they weren't nearly as highly regarded as the likes of Brown and Ann coming out of high school.

Wisconsin's modernized, overseas-inspired offense over the past half-decade has produced some of the most memorable seasons from backcourt players in the history of the program, with Nick Boyd and John Tonje as the most recent examples. But the Badgers' 2027 recruiting class offers hope that Wisconsin can begin to develop these kinds of players from within, which would seemingly unlock the next era of Badger basketball.

However, Wisconsin's sparkling 2027 recruiting class took an interesting turn this week, as Brown, the consensus top player in the class, has elected to transfer to Sequoia Charter School in Mesa, Arizona, according to his former head coach at Wauwatosa West Christopher Newbauer as reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Brown will spend his senior season at the charter school, a move that was described as the decision of him and his family.

Should Wisconsin worry about Brown's commitment?

Wauwatosa West guard Jalen Brown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin is, in some ways, in uncharted waters here with Brown. Head coach Greg Gard certainly is; Brown is the highest-rated recruit he's ever earned a verbal commitment from.

Brown has yet to list a new offer on his X account since Feb. 24. There hasn't been any recent smoke about other schools sniffing around Brown, but the decision to leave Wisconsin, while it may ultimately have nothing to do with his recruitment, is certainly nerve-racking.

First of all, Wisconsin has historically struggled to recruit elite basketball talent from the Milwaukee area. Now that it finally broke through in that department and landed a commitment, only for said recruit high-tails to Arizona a few months later? If nothing else, it means the Badgers won't be able to keep as close tabs on Brown throughout his senior year.

The four-star recruit, who boasts offers across the country from California to Georgetown, is already a well-known commodity. But by leaving the WIAA, he'll attract even more eyeballs.

At the moment, Brown is firm in his commitment to Madison and there doesn't appear to be any extraneous factors threatening that. But it's fair for the Badgers to be uneasy seeing their blue-chip, home-grown talent who has legitimate potential to change Wisconsin basketball head thousands of miles away.