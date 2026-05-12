Wisconsin Provides Details in the Search for Its Next Athletic Director

The University of Wisconsin has officially turned the page, formally launching a national search for its next Director of Athletics.

In a move that signals a coordinated transition of power, the search is being led by incoming Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots. Outgoing Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, whose tenure concludes on May 16, requested Wilcots take the lead to ensure the new AD and the university's leadership are perfectly aligned from day one.

“Wisconsin Athletics plays a vital role in the life of our campus and our community; its success matters,” says Wilcots. “The director of athletics will lead us into a new era of Wisconsin Athletics during a transformational time in college athletics.”

The Committee

Wisconsin Badgers former basketball player Michael Finley. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-Imagn Images | Mary Langenfeld-Imagn Images

To find the right fit, Wilcots has assembled a nine-member advisory committee that reads like a "Who’s Who" of Wisconsin sports history and professional excellence. The committee is chaired by Lauren Bishop, a former Duke rower and current UW associate professor who serves as a Faculty Athletics Representative to the Big Ten.

The press release revealed the committee members, which features several names that should be familiar to the Wisconsin fanbase:

Chris Ballard: Current Indianapolis Colts General Manager and former Badger football player (Class of '93).

Current Indianapolis Colts General Manager and former Badger football player (Class of '93). Rob Cramer: UW–Madison’s Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and a 1992 alumnus.

UW–Madison’s Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and a 1992 alumnus. Meghan Duggan: Director of Player Development for the New Jersey Devils and legendary former Badger women’s hockey star (Class of '11).

Director of Player Development for the New Jersey Devils and legendary former Badger women’s hockey star (Class of '11). Michael Finley: Dallas Mavericks executive and iconic Badger men’s basketball alumnus (Class of '14).

Dallas Mavericks executive and iconic Badger men’s basketball alumnus (Class of '14). Elzie Higginbottom: President of East Lake Management, 1965 track and field alumnus, and member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board.

President of East Lake Management, 1965 track and field alumnus, and member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board. Marija Pientka: Wisconsin’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration and former Badger tennis player (Class of '95).

Wisconsin’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Administration and former Badger tennis player (Class of '95). Michael Shannon: Co-Founder of KSL Capital Partners, 1980 alumnus, and member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board.

Co-Founder of KSL Capital Partners, 1980 alumnus, and member of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Board. William Smith: Current men’s soccer student-athlete and President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

“I’m grateful and humbled to be a part of such an important search at the university, one that will shape the future of Wisconsin Athletics,” Bishop stated. “It is vitally important we hear from a variety of voices on the qualities we should be seeking in a new director.” Lauren Bishop

What’s at Stake?

The next AD won't just be overseeing wins and losses. The university made it clear that the new hire must have a "strong emphasis on student-athlete health, wellbeing, academic success, finance and facilities, and fundraising."

In the age of revenue sharing and multi-million dollar NIL collectives, the Badgers are looking for a visionary who can keep Wisconsin competitive at the highest level without losing the "Wisconsin Way" culture.

The Timeline

CSA Search and Consulting is assisting the search, and the university expects the new Director of Athletics to be in their seat and ready to work by this summer. With a top-20 football recruiting class currently in the works and a basketball program navigating a busy off-season, the timing couldn't be more critical.